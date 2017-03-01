February 21, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of February 14, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To set land use hearing date of Tuesday March 21, 2017, at 9:15 a.m. for Brandon and Jennica Jordan in part of the NW ¼ NE ¼ of 27-85-9. Motion carried

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To set land use hearing date of Tuesday March 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. for Ross Hanson in part of the SE ¼ NE ¼ of 35-85-10. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 222402 through 222557, payroll checks numbered 139349 through 139372, and ACH deposits numbered 30110 through 30236, vendor checks numbered 222558 through 222562. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution # 17-13, Changing Employee status. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-14

CHANGING EMPLOYMENT STATUS OF CALEB STEWART FROM PART-TIME EMPLOYEE TO FULL-TIME EMPLOYEE

WHEREAS, the Benton County Sheriff’s office has a need for a full-time jailer; and

WHEREAS, Stewart has been employed by Benton County as part-time since, and

WHEREAS, the Sheriff recommended that Stewart have his employment status be changed from part-time to full-time,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Caleb Stewart be changed to full-time jailer in the Sheriff’s office, effective February 21, 2017 at $15.56 an hour.

Dated this 21st day of February, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Sheriff Tippett provided the 2017 model year vehicle contract catalog. FY17 has enough funds in the budget for 3 new vehicles, and Tippett wanted to provide the information. The Sheriff also handed out an energy assessment report done by Alliant Energy on the Law Enforcement Center.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-15, Gift of LOSST funds. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-15

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors has established a program for gifting funds to emergency service providers who provide services within the unincorporated area of Benton County; and

WHEREAS, the Vinton Fire Department has requested a gift of funds; and

WHEREAS, the Vinton Fire Department provides emergency services to areas in Taylor Township, City of Vinton and mutual aid to other townships; and

WHEREAS, the Vinton Fire Department has provided invoices totaling $29,825 for the purchase of a truck and equipment; and

WHEREAS, the Vinton Fire Department agrees that the equipment obtained with the proceeds of this gift shall be used when necessary for rural fire protection and/or life support operations, consistent with the intended use of the money from the Local Option Sales and Services Fund,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Benton County Board of Supervisors approves an Emergency Services Equipment Gift to the Vinton Fire Department in the amount of $2,982.50 which represents ten percent of the total purchase price for equipment.

Adopted this 21st day of February, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

The time of 9:30 a.m. having arrived and this being the time and date for a public hearing on unknown parcels, the chair opened the public hearing for comment. There were no members of the public present. There were no comments heard in opposition to conveyance. Supervisors were presented surveys of the parcels in discussion. Hearing nothing further, the chair declared the public hearing closed at 9:40 a.m.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-16, conveying parcels. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-16

CONVEYING UNKNOWN PARCELS

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors has deemed that the property consisting of unknown ownership, is of no benefit to the public, more particularly described as follows:

Auditor’s Parcel “A” in a portion of the NW ¼ NW ¼ of 26-82-10, survey recorded in Book 17, page 236; and

Auditor’s Parcel “B” in a portion of the NW ¼ NW ¼ of 26-82-10, survey recorded in Book 17, page 238.

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors has determined that the above described property was surveyed, and appears to be unknown, and is not used for public use; and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors, has received a request from adjoining property owner to accept conveyance of the above described property provided the county approves the conveyance of said property and,

WHEREAS, notice of the proposed conveyance of the above described property was duly published and pursuant to said notice a public hearing was held as provided by law, and at said hearing there were no objections; and,

WHEREAS, The Benton County Board of Supervisors has determined that it is in the best interest of the county to complete the conveyance of the above described property to the adjoining property owner pursuant to the request;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the Chairperson of this Board and the Benton County Auditor are hereby authorized and directed to execute any and all documents necessary to complete the conveyance of the above described real estate, and to execute all of the documents and take all other actions necessary to carry out the same.

Dated this 21st day of February, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Erin Moeller, account manager with Benchmark, and Mike Mollenhauer with Shive-Hattery, both provided and explained their proposals for preparing a service agreement for replacing the Cedar Valley Ranch roof. The roof is estimated at 20,000 square foot. Jerry Petermeier, Brenda Hackbarth and Lorene Spencer representing the Ranch, were also present for the discussions. Petermeier was to collect references from both companies. No action was taken.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To authorize the chair to sign the memorandum of understanding between East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG) and County of Benton, Iowa. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)j. Motion carried at 11:25 a.m.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To return to open session at 11:53 a.m. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To direct Supervisor Primmer to carry out the request of what was discussed in closed session. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn at 12:05 p.m. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor