March 28, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes of March 21, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Jackie Werner as Union Township Trustee. Motion carried.

Supervisor Wiley reported he discussed the DHS Building with Jerry Petermeier, and it was suggested that Shive-Hattery could do the structure evaluation of the foundation, interior, exterior and asbestos evaluation.

Robert Dahl along with Tom and Carolyn Engledow, concerned residents provided a petition to black top or sealcoat along 22nd Ave. NW of Vinton where they reside. The Engineer was also present for the discussion. Concerns were heard about the dust issues caused from the amount of traffic on that road. Supervisors asked that they discuss with other residences/homeowners in the area and form an agreement of what costs they are willing to endure. The Engineer will also provide some estimates and options available. There have been other similar projects done in the county with special assessments assigned to the adjoining property owners and divided accordingly.

Seven members of the 2017 Grand Jury met with the board to discuss various issues. Supervisor’s introduced themselves and provided a brief explanation of their duties and discussed the different boards they all serve on outside of the courthouse. The County Attorney also explained to the Supervisors how the grand jury is selected.

Kelly Geater called in to discuss her agenda items. Meeting was behind due to Grand Jury visit.

The Engineer provided bids for a new truck and service body and explained how they will auction off the previous existing service body vs trade in. He feels confident they can get more money this way.

Service truck bids were as follows:

Ervin Motor Co., 2017 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Chassis Cab-$28,540

Thys Motor Co., 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 Regular Cab Dually 4X2-$25,656

Thys Motor Co., 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 Regular Cab Dually 4X4-$26,149

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve bid of $25,656 with Thys Motor Co, for the 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 4X2 regular cab dually. Motion carried.

Service Body Bids for the new service truck and installation were as follows:

Futureline (Knapheide) -$9,495.56

Cortez (Knapheide)- $11,962.35

Cortez (Stahl)- $11,632.35

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve bid from Futureline for the amount of $9,495.56 for a new service body for the new service truck. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To hire Lucas Hennings and Mark Volesky as seasonal spray truck drivers at the wage of $15/hour starting April 3, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the hiring of Cecilia Hagen, as part-time IRVM roadside tech intern at the wage of $12/hour effective April 10, 2017. Motion carried.

The Engineer discussed the 2017 dust control program provided by secondary roads. The engineer advised that he had calculated the costs of applying the dust control product and was recommending that the board keep the costs the same as last year.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve the cost of MC-70 dust control applied by Benton County Secondary Roads for the summer of 2017 at $1,000.00 for two applications of 400 feet each. The cost per additional foot is set at $1.70 per foot for two applications. Dust control permits are to be submitted no later than May 5, 2017. Motion carried

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the $15/month deduction off health insurance premiums on employees who qualify with 4 of the wellness points from the incentive program offered. This will become effective starting January, 2018. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To suspend taxes on parcel# 330-06050, pursuant to Iowa Code 427.9. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To renew contract with Mail Services for 2017 tax statement processing. Motion Carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor