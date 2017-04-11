By Hayley Rippel

Benton County Auditor

April 4, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley and Bierschenk were

present, Primmer was absent. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Wiley seconded: Approve the minutes of March 28, 2017 with the correction of truck bid amounts

reflecting no trade in. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Auditor’s Quarterly Reports for the quarters ending December 31,

2016 and March 31, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved, Wiley seconded: Certify suspended tax list to Department of Human Services. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve farm exemption application for Larry Cherveny for part of the NE ¼ 25-

84-11. Motion carried.

The time of 9:15 a.m. having arrived, and this being the time and date for a land use hearing for Hidden Meadow Farm, LLC in part of the SE NE of 34-85-9. Steve and Lexa Speidel were present, no media or members of the public present. Marc Greenlee presented the technical information with the Benton County Agricultural Land Use Preservation Ordinance. Hidden Meadow Farm, LLC would like to propose a 5 lot subdivision for residential or possible commercial use. There will be individual wells and septic on each site and a driveway already exists. There was one adjacent landowner who submitted a written opinion against the request. Hearing no other further comments the public hearing was closed.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve the request for the land use change from agricultural to nonagricultural

for Hidden Meadow Farm LLC, in part of the S20A of SE ¼ NE ¼ of 34-85-9. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve the preliminary plat of Hidden Meadow Third Addition to Benton

County, Iowa. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Resolution #17-21, subdivision variance. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-21

Variance to the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance

WHEREAS, Hidden Meadow Farms, L.L.C., has requested a variance to the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance #72; and

WHEREAS, the Board believes that certain requirements should be varied, NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the following requirements of the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance #72 shall be waived with regards to the division of real property located in the South 20 Acres of SE1/4 of the NE1/4 of 34-85-9 and owned by Hidden Meadow Farms, L.L.C.

Article VII: Section 7.01 Other Provisions

FURTHER IT IS RESOLVED that the owners shall comply with the remaining requirements set forth in the Benton County

Subdivision Ordinance #72.

Adopted this 4th day of April, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve and sign Flexible Savings Account Renewal with Employee Benefit

Systems for 2018. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Family Farm applications. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Resolution #17-22. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-22

HIRING ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY

WHEREAS: Benton County Attorney’s office has a full-time position to fill and

WHEREAS: Applications were accepted for the position and

WHEREAS: These applications have been narrowed to one.

WHEREAS: The County Attorney requested that it be as an employment agreement;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED By the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Kelly Smith be hired to fill the position as

assistant attorney in the Attorney’s office at a starting salary of $67,000 effective April 10, 2017. She will be awarded 35 hours of

sick leave and three weeks of vacation per year starting immediately. Smith’s employment is governed by all other applicable parts

of the Benton County Employee Handbook as well.

Dated the 4th day of April, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

County Attorney explained to the board about how the magistrate commission is appointed by them. A few names were

mentioned to fill an upcoming vacancy due to a resignation.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Resolution #17-23, temporary road closure. Motion carried.

R E S O L U T I O N #17-23

BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following described Secondary Road be closed for

CONSTRUCTION effective from April 17, 2017, through the completion of the project.

From 14th Avenue thence east 1.0 mile to 15th Avenue along 70th Street (County Route E44) in Kane Township.

Signed this 4th day of April, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Resolution #17-24, Bridge Embargo. Motion carried.

R E S O L U T I O N #17-24

WHEREAS, the structure at this location due to age and design have reached the point in time where a restricted weight limit should be imposed,

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following weight restriction be imposed and restricted as follows:

UN-3021 15 ton

0.1 miles south of the NW corner of section 15-83-11 (Union Township) on 19th Avenue

Signed this 4th day of April 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Resolution #17-25, bridge closure. Motion carried.

R E S O L U T I O N #17-25

WHEREAS: Benton County has a bridge located on 11th Avenue south of the NW corner of Section 29-T84N-R12W (Homer

Township), and

WHEREAS: This bridge has deteriorated to the extent that it is unsafe for traffic and

WHEREAS: The qualified bridge inspector has recommended closure of the bridge.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that this bridge be closed and the county engineer continue developing plans for a replacement structure and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the bridge and approach road segment remain closed for construction through the completion of the project.

Signed this 4th day of April, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor