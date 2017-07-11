June 27, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of June 20, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 223713 through 223889, payroll checks numbered 139538 through 139558, and ACH deposits numbered 31283 through 31416, vendor checks numbered 223890 through 223894. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve fireworks application for Chris Herr on July 8, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve and sign Law enforcement contract for FY 18 with City of Walford with total cost of $18,095.00 a year. An additional 250 hours will be divided over the months of July, August, September of 2017 and May and June of 2018. Motion carried.

The time of 9:15 a.m. having arrived, and this being the time and date for a land use hearing for Myron and Esther Lown in part of the SW SW of 28-85-9. Marc Greenlee presented the technical information with the Benton County Agricultural Land Use Preservation Ordinance. Myron Lown was present along with one adjoining property owner and one member of the media. Lown would like to place a motorhome on a 16X48 cement slab. Requesting to change 2 acres of the total 20 acre parcel. Residence needs new septic, and driveway. Adjacent property owner Rick Nugent had no objections other than his main concern being the water table. Greenlee pointed out that if in the future, anything other than an RV/Mobile home is in its place, the septic would require an update. It meets all other requirements.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve land use change for Myron and Esther Lown to place a Recreational vehicle on 2 acres on part of the SW SW of 28-85-9. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-46, Sub-Division Variance. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-46

Variance to the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance

WHEREAS, Benton County adopted the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance #72; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance prohibits the creation of multiple splits within a 40-acre aliquot part; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance sets forth the minimum requirements and improvements for subdivisions created in the unincorporated area of Benton County; and

WHEREAS, a request has been presented to the Board of Supervisors by John and Norma Mitchell to vary the requirements of the ordinance to allow one additional division by plat of survey on a parcel located within the SW ¼ of 34-83-9.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the requirements of Ordinance #72 are hereby varied in its entirety for one additional division of real property located in the parcel located within the SW ¼ of 34-83-9.

Adopted this 27th day of June, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-47, Interfund Operating Transfers. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-47

INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFERS

WHEREAS, it is desired to authorize the auditor to periodically transfer sums from the general basic fund to the secondary road fund, general supplemental fund, and conservation land acquisition fund; and rural services fund to secondary road and sanitary disposal funds during the 2017-2018 budget year, and

WHEREAS, said transfers must be in accordance with section 331.432, Code of Iowa,

NOW, THERFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BENTON COUNTY, IOWA as follows:

Section 1. The total maximum transfers for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, shall not exceed the amounts listed in the respective funds as follows:

FROM (Fund) TO (Fund) AMOUNT (max.)

General Basic Secondary Road $ 181,202.00

General Basic General Supplemental $ 1,200,000.00

General Basic Debt Service $ –

General Basic Land Acquisition $ 25,000.00

Rural Services Basic Secondary Road $ 2,350,693.00

Section 2. The auditor shall order a transfer each quarter of fiscal year 2017-2018. Said quarterly transfers shall be one quarter of the total transfer to each fund as set forth in Section 1.

Section 3. Exceptions to Section 2 shall be transfers to the Conservation Land Acquisition fund, which may be done at any time during the fiscal year

Section 3. The amount of the transfers required in section 1 to the Secondary Road fund shall be in accordance with Iowa Code 331.429(1)(a) and (b).

Section 4. The amount of any transfer shall not exceed available fund balances in the transferring fund.

Section 5. The auditor is directed to transfer said funds in accordance with this resolution and to notify the treasurer and county engineer of the amounts of said transfers.

The Board of Supervisors of Benton County, Iowa, adopted the above and foregoing resolution on June 27th, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-48, Transfer of Funds. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-48

TRANSFER OF FUNDS

BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following interfund funds are ordered:

Local Option Sales & Services (LOSST) to Secondary Roads – $255,000.00

Local Option Sales & Services (LOSST) to Rural Services – $255,000.00

Local Option Sales & Services (LOSST) to General Basic – $65,634.00

The auditor is authorized to make the necessary adjustments to the FY17 budget.

The Board of Supervisors of Benton County, Iowa, adopted the above and foregoing resolution on June 27th, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-49, Commit/Assign fund Balances. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-49

RESOLUTION COMMITTING FUND BALANCES IN ACCORDANCE WITH GASB 54

WHEREAS, the Governmental Accounting Standards Board has adopted statement #54 (GASB 54); and

WHEREAS, Benton County desires to commit a portion of fund balances in accordance with GASB 54,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following funds are committed as of June 30, 2017:

COMMITTED FUND BALANCES:

General Fund:

$16,000 sanitarian vehicle replacement;

$95,000 election equipment replacement;

$50,000 emergency response;

$500,000 infrastructure upgrades;

$74,000 land acquisition

$16,500 IT upgrades

Rural Services Fund – $16,000 land use administrator vehicle replacement

EMS Revolving Loan Fund – $119,353 for emergency services loans

LOSST Fund – $50,000 for technology upgrades and infrastructure;

$234,000 GIS aerial flight;

BE IT RESOLVED that committed fund balances established prior to June 30, 2017, are hereby uncommitted as of June 30, 2017, and the committed fund balances stated above are established in lieu thereof.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the designation of committed fund balances indicates that Benton County prefers to use available financial resources for the specific purposes set forth above, and although committed, the funds are to remain an integral part of the spendable or appropriable resources of Benton County

Signed this 27th of June 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve Resolution #17-50, Amend Service Area. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-50

SERVICE AREA BUDGET AMENDMENT

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors adopted the FY2017 budget on March 8, 2016; and

WHEREAS, the Board now desires to amend said budget within a service area to reallocate funds;

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the FY2017 county budget is hereby amended within the following service areas:

Service Area 1 – $6,500 from Function 1000 (Fund 0001 Department 05) to Function 1110 (Fund 0001 Department 28)

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that said funds are hereby appropriated.

The auditor is directed to make the necessary changes.

Signed this 27th day of June 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley

______________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To authorize Supervisor Bierschenk to prepare a letter of support for right hand turning lanes along HWY 30 for the following locations: 32nd Ave, 30th Ave, 26th Ave, 21st Ave, 15th Ave, 16th Ave and 13th Ave. Motion carried.

Members of the Benton County Fair board came to request more funding from Local Option Sales and Services Tax (LOSST) funds to help finish their projects. They originally requested $150,000 last year but were allocated $123,000 plus the additional annual support in the amount of $23,500. Chairman Wiley pointed out that the annual funding can only be used for capital improvements and other areas and stressed the need for receipts. Bierschenk felt the fair was very valuable to the county and Primmer added that it brings a lot of people into town, but it would be nice to see what the money is going towards. Fair board members stated they would not be coming before the board every year asking for additional money, but would like to continue with the current improvements as planned. Wiley suggested they do the work, then provide invoices to get the funding.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve funding to the Benton County Fair Board in the amount not to exceed $27,000. Motion carried.

The Board conducted employee evaluations. Rick Bramow chose not to go into closed session. The board reviewed what was discussed last year as well as the future goals for the upcoming year and budgeted needs. The Board feels Bramow does an excellent job of keeping this facility well maintained and are grateful for the work he does.

Toni Parizek, Veterans affairs director requested that the board go into closed session to perform her evaluation.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Motion carried at 11:05 a.m.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To return to open session. Motion carried at 11:45 a.m.

Ben Turnis, IT director requested that the board go into closed session to perform his evaluation.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Motion carried at 11:50 a.m.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To return to open session. Motion carried at 12:25 p.m.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve and authorize chair to sign IEDA initiated contract amendment for the National Disaster Resilience (NDR) grant. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor