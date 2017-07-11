June 30, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in special session with Supervisors Wiley, and Bierschenk via telephone and Primmer present. The meeting was called to order at 2:30 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve a handwritten check for the amount of $17,477.00 to Iowa State Association of Counties. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Gina Edler, Benton County Deputy Auditor