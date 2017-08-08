August 1, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of July 25, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve Auditor’s Quarterly Report for period ending June 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To authorize chair to sign janitorial contract for the DHS office. Motion carried.

Discussion about the river rock that is needed to be removed from the Cedar Valley Ranch from the roof replacement construction that is progressing. The fair market value for the rock is $20 a ton plus costs to transport it. Benton County Conservation has offered $10 a ton and will use their equipment staff to do the hauling. The rock will be used in the county’s parks and stored until needed.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To agree to allow Benton County Conservation to haul the rock away from the Cedar Valley Ranch facility and do the clean-up as needed afterwards. They are obligated to verify the total weight hauled and pay $10/ ton back to the county. Motion carried.

Carol Zander requested that the board go into closed session to perform her employee evaluation.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Motion carried at 9:30 a.m.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To return into open session. Motion carried at 10:30 a.m.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To set land use hearing date of Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. for Elwick Bros, LLC in part of the SW ¼ SW ¼ and SE ¼ SW ¼ of 22-85-10. Motion carried Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve the hire of up to two part-time employees for the Transportation Department for $13.68 an hour. Motion carried.

Benton County Weed Commissioner, Ben Bonar presented the board a rough draft of the right of way vegetation management policy. After some discussion, there was a few places to make some changes. Bonar will put on the Boards agenda when this is ready for adoption.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: Approve Resolution #17-54, Bridge Embargo Removal. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION#17-54

WHEREAS, the structure at this location has been replaced by a new structure and

WHEREAS, the new structure will no longer need a weight restriction,

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the weight restriction previously imposed on this structure be removed. The structure is located as follows:

KA-4420 0.4 mile east of the NW corner of section 14-83N-12W (Kane Township) on 70th Street/E44

Signed this 1st day of August 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Reports on various committee meetings attended and a few reminders for others upcoming.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor