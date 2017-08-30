August 22, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of August 15, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To approve and sign law enforcement contract for FY 18 with City of Mt. Auburn with a total cost of $611.00 a year to be paid quarterly. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded:Approve payment of checks numbered 224362 through 224523, payroll checks numbered 139613 through 139632, and ACH deposits numbered 31827 through 31964, vendor checks numbered 224524 through 224529. Motion carried.

The time of 9:15 a.m. having arrived, and this being the time and date for a land use hearing for John and Ronda Welper in part of the SE SW of 32-86-10. Marc Greenlee presented the technical information with the Benton County Agricultural Land Use Preservation Ordinance. John Welper was present along with adjoining land owner John McNeill. Welper’s would like to build a new home and change the use of 2 of the 36 acres they own. Greenlee feels that it is a compatible use in reference to adjoining land use. The CSR of this ground is a 25, and this area will need a new well and septic. A new driveway already exists and is in compliance. McNeill commented how the property looks nice and he is in favor. Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve land use change for John and Ronda Welper to change 2 acres for a new residence in part of the SE SW of 32-86-10. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-57, Change Employee’s Status in Sheriff’s office. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-57

CHANGING EMPLOYMENT STATUS OF Caitlan Schoenberger FROM FULL-TIME EMPLOYEE TO PART-TIME EMPLOYEE

WHEREAS, Schoenberger has been employed by Benton County since May 29, 2015, and

WHEREAS, the Sheriff recommended that Schoenberger have her employment status be changed from full-time to part-time,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Caitlin Schoenberger be changed to part-

time communications specialist in the Sheriff’s office, effective August 22, 2017.

AND

CHANGING EMPLOYMENT STATUS OF Trish Lagrange FROM PART-TIME EMPLOYEE TO FULL-TIME EMPLOYEE

WHEREAS, the Benton County Sheriff’s office has a need for a full-time communication specialist; and

WHEREAS, Lagrange has been employed by Benton County as part-time since December 27, 2016, and

WHEREAS, the Sheriff recommended that Lagrange have her employment status be changed from part-time to full-time,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Trish Lagrange be changed to full-time

Communications officer in The Sheriff’s office, effective August 28, 2017 at $15.99 an hour and waive her probation period.

AND

CHANGING EMPLOYMENT STATUS OF Keith Mell FROM PART-TIME EMPLOYEE TO FULL-TIME EMPLOYEE

WHEREAS, the Benton County Sheriff’s office has a need for a full-time corrections officer; and

WHEREAS, Mell has been employed by Benton County as part-time since December 27, 2016, and

WHEREAS, the Sheriff recommended that Mell have his employment status be changed from part-time to full-time,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Keith Mell be

Changed to full-time corrections officer in the Sheriff’s office, effective August 31, 2017 at $14.99 an hour and after he

Completes his required training will waive his probation period and change his wage to $15.99 an hour.

Dated this 22nd day of August, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve and authorize the chair to sign Affirmation of Duplication of Benefits and Subrogation and Assignment for National Disaster Resiliency Infrastructure/Watershed CDBG Grant Project, and the Procurement Professional Services Memorandum as associated with the Resiliency ( Watershed) Grant. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve and authorize a signature on the agreement contract with Emmons & Olivier Resources, Inc. and Benton County, Iowa for the Resiliency Grant Planning Services. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Audito