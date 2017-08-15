August 8, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of August 1, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 224206 through 224354, payroll checks numbered 139593 through 139612, and ACH deposits numbered 31691 through 31826, vendor checks numbered 224355 through 224361. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve Class B Liquor License for Blairstown Sauerkraut Days. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To approve and sign Law enforcement contract for FY 18 with City of Blairstown with a total cost of $18,330 a year to be paid quarterly. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Acknowledge resignation from Kary Moore as Homer Township Clerk. Motion carried.

The time of 9:15 a.m. having arrived, and this being the time and date for a land use hearing for Terry and Sue Hart in part of the SW SW of 12-85-12. Marc Greenlee presented the technical information with the Benton County Agricultural Land Use Preservation Ordinance. Hart’s would like to create a new non agriculture use for a country store in the basement of their existing home. There is a possibility of them building a separate building in the future. Only hearing from one adjoining neighbor by phone call concerning animals. Hart’s currently raise Alpaca’s. They produce yarn from their shavings that they will sell within the new store along with other products. Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve land use change for Terry and Sue Hart to create a country store on an existing residence in part of the SW SW of 12-85-12. Motion carried.

Jerry Petermeier provided an update on the Cedar Valley Ranch roof. The project is progressing well but still not complete. The conservation department has picked up all the rock as agreed.

Benton County Weed Commissioner, Ben Bonar presented the board a final draft of the right of way vegetation management policy. He went over the changes he made. The board questioned if they want this policy to be incorporated into the Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management (IRVM) plan or have it as a separate policy. It was agreed to hold off on adopting the policy until the IRVM committee meets again and can give their input.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve and sign contract and contractors bond with L.L. Pelling Co., Inc. for HMA resurfacing on E36: Project No. FM-CO06-(111)—55-06. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve and sign Agreement 2018-C-009 for IDOT project along HWY 30/218 intersection. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Appoint Randy Schirm to fill the position of Homer Township Clerk. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor