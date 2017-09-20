September 12, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of September 5, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 224539 through 224703, payroll checks numbered 139633 through 139657, and ACH deposits numbered 31965 through 32101, vendor checks numbered 224530 through 224539. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve and sign law enforcement contract for FY 18 with City of Van Horne with a total cost of $18,330.00 a year to be paid quarterly. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To approve farm exemption application for David Holst in part of the E ¼ SE ¼ 29-83-12. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To acknowledge resignation of Logan Hahn, Park Ranger for Benton County Conservation effective September 22, 2017. Motion carried.

Auditor Rippel provided the 1999 agreement between Benton County and the Cedar Valley Ranch regarding the Audit report reflecting the amount payable to Benton County for FY 17.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-62, Temporary Road Closure. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-62

BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following described Secondary Road be closed for CONSTRUCTION effective from September 5, 2017, through the completion of the project.

From Hwy 21 east approximately 5 miles to County Route V42 (15th Avenue) along County Route E36 (65th Street) in Homer Township.

Adopted this12th day of September, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenkseconded: To approve Resolution #17-63, Bridge Embargo in Homer and Big Grove Township. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-63

WHEREAS, the structures at these locations due to load rating computations, age and design have reached the point in time where a more restricted weight limit needs to be imposed,

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following new weight restrictions be imposed and restricted as follows:

BG-1057 20 ton

0.3 mile north of 68th Street on 17th Avenue (Big Grove Township).

HO-1007 25/40/40 ton

0.3 mile north 63rd Street on 11th Avenue (Homer Township).

Adopted this12th day of September, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve a request for a utility permit requested by Windstream to place utility lines in the county’s right-of-way in Union Township along HWY 30 and 19th Ave. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve IT Acceptable Usage Policy per Jon Swanson’s recommendations and IT Director’s final review. Motion carried.

Ben Turnis, IT Director wanted guidance about attending a 2-day training session in Minnesota. The cost of the training is free, he would just have some travel expenses.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor