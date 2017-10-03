September 26, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve both sets of minutes from Tuesday, September 19th, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 224704, 224711 through 224882 , payroll checks numbered 139658 through 139711, and ACH deposits numbered 32102 through 32238, vendor checks numbered 224705 through 224710. Motion carried.

Brian Parr met with the board to discuss the adjoining property he purchased next to the DHS building. Parr is putting a new roof on his building and was letting the board know that the roofs of the two buildings overlap a small section. Parr wanted to make sure it was ok to go onto that portion of the county’s roof to get the roof fixed properly on his property. The Board told Parr to go ahead and fix what overlaps on the roofs.

Bierscheck Moved/ Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-65, Abatement of Tax. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-65

WHEREAS, Benton County has acquired property and was given the appropriate notice of the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, Benton County failed to pay said tax; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code 445.63 provides that the board of supervisors shall abate the tax if the governing body fails to immediately pay the tax,

IT IS THEREFORE RESOLVED that the 2016 tax assessed against parcel #870-44700 is hereby abated in full pursuant to Iowa Code 445.63. The treasurer is directed to strike the amount due from the county system.

Dated this 26th day of September 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Nancy Jorgensen, Deputy Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)c). Motion carried at 9:34 a.m.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To return to open session. Motion carried at 10:18 a.m.

Bierschenk Moved/Primmer seconded: To approve a request for a utility permit requested by East Central Iowa REC to place utility lines in the county’s right-of-way in Benton Township. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Nancy Jorgensen, Deputy Benton County Auditor