July 25, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes of July 18, 2017 with a few wording changes about the road side spraying. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To set land use hearing date of Tuesday August 22, 2017, at 9:15 a.m. for Jon and Ronda Welper in part of the SE ¼ SW ¼ of 32-86-10. Motion carried

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve farm exemption application for Joshua Hennings in SW ¼ of 10-83-12. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve use of courthouse lawn for Vinton Unlimited on Saturday August 26, 2017 for the 8th annual Boomtown festivities. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded with regret: To acknowledge resignation of Alberta Reifenstahl to the Benton County Historical Preservation Commission. Motion carried.

Early Retirement discussion was had concerning the history of the early retirement incentive and which employees are eligible. No action was taken, but it was agreed that this resolution will be re-visited in the near future. Supervisor Wiley would like to visit with Attorney Gruhn regarding the implication of the State Collective Bargaining statute as it relates to this county policy.

Dana Burmeister requested that the board go into closed session to perform her employee evaluation.

Primmer moved/ Bierscenk seconded: To enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Motion carried at 10:15 a.m.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To return into open session. Motion carried at10:50 a.m.

Engineer presented bids that were received for HMA resurfacing PROJECTFM-CO06 (111)—55-06 (65THStreet/Homer Center) as follows:

Pelling, L.L. Co., Inc. -$1,909,954.00

Aspro, Inc.-$1,932,459.40

Mathy Construction Company- $2,069,602.62

OMG Midwest, Inc., d/b/a Cessford Construction Company -$2,165,122.35

Bierschenkmoved/ Primmer seconded: Accept bid with Pelling, L.L. Co, Inc. for $1,909,954.00 for HMA resurfacing PROJECTFM-CO06 (111)—55-06. Motion carried.

Myron Parizek requested that the board go into closed session to perform his employee evaluation.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Motion carried at 11:00 a.m.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To return into open session. Motion carried at12:05 a.m.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 224053 through 224199, payroll checks numbered 139578 through 139592, and ACH deposits numbered 31553 through 31690, vendor checks numbered 224200 through 224205. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve and sign Law enforcement contracts for FY 18 with City of Urbana with total cost of $12,220/year, City of Shellsburg -$24,440/year, City of Norway-$12,220/year and City of Keystone -$24,440/year. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To acknowledge receipt and approve amended annexation plat to City of Blairstown. Motion carried.

Bierschenk movedPrimmer /seconded: To Authorize chair to sign Quit Claim Deed(s) for the vacated county property in C. G. Turner’s Addition to the unincorporated town of Watkins, and also for a parcel in Buffum’s Addition to the City of Vinton. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve Resolution #17-53, Homestead, Military and Disabled Veterans Credits for FY 2017. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-53

APPROVAL AND DISAPPROVAL OF HOMESTEAD TAX CREDITS, MILITARY TAX CREDITS, AND DISABLED VETERAN’S HOMESTEAD TAX CREDITS FOR 2017 ASSESSMENT

WHEREAS, Iowa law provides that property owners may apply for certain credits against their property tax; and

WHEREAS, new applications for various credits have been submitted to the assessor, in accordance with law, for his approval or disapproval; and

WHEREAS, the assessor has made recommendations and provided said applications to the auditor; and

WHEREAS, the auditor has submitted said applications to the board of supervisors for their consideration; and

WHEREAS, the board of supervisors is required to allow or disallow the credit,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the following application for Disabled Veteran’s Homestead Credit submitted to the assessor on or before July 1, 2017, is hereby disallowed based on the assessor’s recommendation:

Parcel # 360-00600– Disabled Veteran’s Homestead Credit

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that the remainder of the applications for Homestead Credit, Military Credit, and/or Disabled Veteran’s Homestead Credit that were filed with the assessor on or before July 1, 2017, for the 2017 assessment year are allowed based on the assessor’s recommendation. The assessor is to maintain a permanent file of the applications in accordance with law.

Signed this 25th day of July, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

It was reported that the weeds reported at the county parks have been taken care of.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor