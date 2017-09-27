September 19, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes of Tuesday, September 12 and Friday, September 15, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To appoint Rick Primmer to the Early Childhood Development Committee. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve pay increase for Marla Sutton, part-time in the Recorder’s office to $15 an hour effective September 16, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To set land use hearing date of Tuesday October 15, at 9:15 a.m. for Dave and Mary Coots in Parcel A in SW ¼ SW ¼ of 31-86-10. Motion carried.

Tami Stark, Brenda Hackbarth and Tom Pingenot were present to voice their concerns with the safety of the Benton County Fairgrounds’ grandstands. Stark stated they were not there asking for financial support from the county, but instead to bring safety concerns to their attention. There was an incident at Boomtown in the grandstands, and it could have been much worse than it was. The Fair Board is not taking any action and Stark didn’t want anyone held liable if and when a future accident could happen. The Articles of the Incorporation of the Benton County Agricultural Society was presented and also discussed. Wiley pointed out that the Fair Board is its own entity, and that they should have their own contracts to cover upkeep and maintenance on their facilities. This group encouraged the board members to all go out and take a look at the mentioned areas where there was safety concerns.

Gary Hughes, ECICOG, presented the environmental review for the Middle Cedar Watershed Project that was prepared by EOR Iowa, LLC. CDBG requires projects as such to go through the tiered review process. He explained the difference in the tier 1 and tier 2 reviews. There is a copy of this said review retained in the Auditor’s office for viewing requests.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve the Environmental Assessment for practices associated with the Middle Cedar River Watershed Project. To approve and publish the public notice of the findings of no significant impact and also sign the intent to request the release of funds. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-64, Bridge Embargo. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-64

WHEREAS, the structure at this location due to age and design have reached the point in time where a restricted weight limit should be imposed,

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following weight restriction be imposed and restricted as follows:

FR-3035 15 ton

0.5 miles south of 71st Street along the west line of section 22-83-09 (Fremont Township) on 31st Avenue.

Adopted this19th day of September, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To set Tuesday October 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. for bid letting for longitudinal sub drains on County Road D65. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor