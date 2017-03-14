Vendor Publication Report 3-7-17

March 7, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of February 28, 2017 and March 3, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 222563 through 222675, payroll checks numbered 139373 through 139405, and ACH deposits numbered 30237 through 30363, vendor checks numbered 222676 through 222681. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To set Tuesday April 4, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. as the time and date for a land use hearing date for Hidden Meadow Farm, LLC for part of the South 20 Acres of the SE ¼ NE ¼ of 34-85.9. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve having a separate credit card for the IT department, but linked to the same account through Farmers Savings Bank. Motion carried.

Dana Burmeister, Transportation Director discussed setting up a facebook page for the Benton County Transportation Department. She shared Iowa County Transit’s page for an example and would like to replicate it or have one very similar. Supervisors didn’t see this as being a concern.

The time of 9:30 a.m. having arrived and this being the time and date for a public hearing on the county’s FY18 budget, the chair opened the public hearing for comment. There was only one department head present. No members of the media or public were present. Total levy rate overall went up very slightly compared to last FY. An overview of the compensation board’s recommendations for elected officials’ salaries was discussed and that action was taken on January 31, 2017. There were no comments heard in opposition to the FY18 budget proposal. Hearing nothing further, the chair declared the public hearing closed at 9:38 a.m.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-17, Adoption of the FY18 County Budget. Voting aye were Bierschenk, Primmer and Wiley. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-17

ADOPTION OF THE FY18 COUNTY BUDGET

BE IT REMEMBERED that on this, the 7th day of March 2017, the Board of Supervisors of Benton County, Iowa, met in session for the purpose of holding a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as filed with the Board. There was present a quorum as required by law. The notice and place of hearing had, according to law and as directed by the Board, been published in the Star Press Union, Cedar Valley Times, and Vinton Eagle, the official newspapers published in Benton County.

The budget was then taken up and considered. The public was provided an opportunity to speak.

The County Compensation Board recommendation for FY18 salaries for elected officials and as set forth and adopted in Resolution #17-11 is included in the FY18 budget.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that a committed fund balance designation of the ending fiscal year fund balance be established for the following purposes:

General Basic – $532,500 – Vehicle Replacement, infrastructure upgrades/repair, IT upgrades

General Other – $2,230 – Historic Preservation

General Supplemental – $50,000.00 – Emergency Response and $100,000 election equipment replacement (included in Restricted Balance)

Rural Services – $16,000 Vehicle Replacement (included in Restricted Balance)

Other – EMS $119,457; LOSST $298,000 – Technology upgrades and GIS reflight (included in Restricted Balance)

FURTHER the commitment of fund balances indicates that Benton County prefers to use available financial resources for the specific purposes set forth above, and although committed, the funds are to remain an integral part of the spendable or appropriable resources of Benton County.

The budget as adopted will approve the following property taxes for fiscal year 2017-18 (without gas and electric):

General Basic $4,792,693

General Supplemental $1,082,656

Mental Health Services $ 888,127

Rural Services Basic $2,614,617

Debt Service $ 133,236

IT IS THEREFORE RESOLVED, by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the FY18 budget is hereby adopted.

Dated this 7th day of March 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Auditor

Mike Mollenhauer, Shive-Hattery presented the roof plan of the Cedar Valley Ranch and went over different scenarios of how he will provide different bids. After a test is performed and they know what all there is to deal with and whether the vapor barrier will need removed or if it can stay intact. With a higher “R” value, it will hopefully get the county a utility rebate. Mollenhauer’s recommendation is to start in August. He will provide the rfp to put out for public bids.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To authorize the chair to sign the professional services agreement with Shive-Hattery for the Cedar Valley Ranch Roof. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To approve a utility permit requested by Alliant Energy to replace/upgrade utility lines in the county’s right-of-way south of Vinton in parts of Eden, Jackson and Taylor townships. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To continue displaying the artwork on the first floor display. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor