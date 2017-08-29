August 15, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of August 8, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To approve and sign law enforcement contract for FY 18 with City of Garrison with a total cost of $3,666.00 a year to be paid quarterly. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve claim for the University of Iowa, WMA administration costs. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve Resolution #17-55, Tax abatement. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-55

WHEREAS, the City of Belle Plaine and State of Iowa have acquired property and were given the appropriate notice of the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, these entities failed to pay said tax; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code 445.63 provides that the board of supervisors shall abate the tax if the governing body fails to immediately pay the tax,

IT IS THEREFORE RESOLVED that the 2016 tax assessed against parcels #660-01700, 740-11220 and 890-17110 are hereby abated in full pursuant to Iowa Code 445.63. The treasurer is directed to strike the amount due from the county system.

Dated this 15th day of August 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve Resolution #17-56, Compromise Tax. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-56

WHEREAS, the Benton County Treasurer has reported that we hold a “County Held Tax Sale Certificate” and

WHEREAS, there are currently tax liens filed against the property and has determined that it is impractical to pursue collection of the total amount of taxes due , and there is a n interested party in purchasing the property and has recommended that the board of supervisors compromise the tax on this parcel,

IT IS THEREFORE RESOLVED that the delinquent tax, penalty, interest and costs assessed on the below listed parcel and unpaid through the 2017 assessment year, are hereby compromised pursuant to Iowa Code 445.16. The agreement has been approved with the stipulation the interested party will sign agreement within 30 days of this resolution.

18B102LS1873-$574.00

Dated this 15th day of August, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

The Supervisors visited the Treasurer’s office.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve hiring of Shelly Lynn Flickinger-Williams, as a part-time driver in the transportation department with a starting pay of $13.68 an hour, effective August 16, 2017. Motion carried.

The Board toured various Benton County Conservations Parks within Benton County.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn at 6:24 p.m. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Audito