October 31, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes from Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To set land use hearing date of Tuesday November 28, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. for Aaron Brandley in part of Parcel A NE ¼ NE ¼ Sec 3-84-9. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-71, Variance to Sub Division. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-71

Variance to the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance

WHEREAS, Benton County adopted the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance #61, amendments made to Ordinance #72; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance prohibits the creation of multiple splits within a 40-acre aliquot part; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance sets forth the minimum requirements and improvements for subdivisions created in the unincorporated area of Benton County; and

WHEREAS, a request has been presented to the Board of Supervisors by Nicholas Reiter and Brook Strang to vary the required provisions in Articles 4.01-4.05, 5.01-5.07, 6.01-6.03, 6.05 (F) and 7.01 of the ordinance to allow one additional division on a parcel located in part of the E½ SW¼ SW¼ of 36-86-9.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the above mentioned article provisions of Ordinance #61, and amendments made to Ordinance #72 are hereby varied for only one additional division of real property located in the parcel in part of the E½ SW¼ SW¼ of 36-86-9.

Adopted this 31st day of October, 2017.

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

Rick Primmer

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-72, Wage classification change. Motion carried.

R E S O L U T I O N #17-72

WHEREAS: The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has a detective who is planning retirement,

WHEREAS: Mark Johnson has shown interest in the position and he has been employed full time since June 9, 1990 and

WHEREAS: This employee as part of the union contract is entitled to a wage increase.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the classification of Mark Johnson be changed to Detective at an hourly rate of $ 27.02 per hour will to be effective November 4, 2017.

Signed this 31st day of October, 2017.

Benton County Board of Supervisors

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

Rick Primmer

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve to have Michael Smith, intern for Veterans Affairs Office cover while Toni Parizek is on maternity leave. He will fill in for 6 weeks with an additional week of training beforehand. He would be in the office Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-73, Wage and classification change. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-73

WHEREAS: A posting for the position of Equipment Operator II has been completed, and

WHEREAS: The bargaining unit employees have had three (3) days to sign the posting, and

WHEREAS: Four bargaining unit employees have signed the posting, and

WHEREAS: these employees have been evaluated for their qualifications and seniority,

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Donald Erger be the Equipment Operator II with a Labor Grade Classification of LG IVC. The base wage will be $20.89. The effective date will be November 1, 2017.

Signed this 31st day of October, 2017.

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

Rick Primmer

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Committee members for the Sheriff Frye Memorial provided an update and shared a power point video. The committee has raised $12,200 and is hoping the county can help fund the additional $6,000 needed. The group went outside and agreed to place the pedestal and bronze bust memorial on the South East side of the courthouse.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor