BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

November 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Approve minutes

3. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing date for Aaron Brandley part of Parcel A NE ¼ NE ¼

Sec 3-84-9

4. 9:30 a.m. Helland Engineering Re: Victor Jones variance to subdivision ordinance located within NE

¼ SW ¼ and a part of the NW ¼ SE ¼ both in section 2-85-9

5. 9:45 a.m. Kelly Geater Re: Abate tax penalty on parcel 14866 per Iowa Code 445.16. Abate tax on

parcels 47007400, 47007550, 47007850 per Iowa Code 427.2.

6. Approve vacation carry over for Marc Greenlee

7. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

8. New Business/Public Interest Comments

9. Adjourn