BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

April 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at certain times 1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:05 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve farm exemption application for Larry Cherveny part of the NE¼ 25-84-11

3. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Hidden Meadow Farm LLC part of S 20 acres of SE ¼ NE ¼ Sec 34-85-9

4. 9:30 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Approve variance to sub-division ordinance for Hidden Meadow Farms LLC

5. Approve minutes

6. 9:45 a.m. Dave Thompson Re: Approve hire of Kelly Smith as Assistant County Attorney

7. 10:00 a.m. Engineer Re: Resolution: Temporary Road Closure for Bridge Construction • Resolution: Bridge Embargo for Bridge in Union Twp • Resolution: Bridge Closure in Homer Twp

8. Approve Group Renewal with Employee Benefit Systems

9. Approve/Deny Family Farm applications

10. Certify Suspended Tax List to DHS

11. Approve Auditor’s Quarterly Reports

12. Appoint member to the magistrate commission

13. Approve and sign contract with Cost Advisory Services, Inc.

14. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

15. New Business/Public Interest Comments

16. Adjourn