February 28, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To approve the minutes of February 21, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Class C liquor license for Tara Hills Country Club. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Historical Preservation Annual report. Motion carried

Ben Turnis, IT Director discussed printer maintenance contracts. Currently there are numerous contracts in place with different companies. Turnis is checking into combining these various department contracts all into one and hopefully save money. He will check with other counties and see how they handle similar contracts and get suggestions for an rfp. He plans to also find out how they allocate expenses per department accordingly.

Jerry Petermeier, provided some feedback after checking with references from those consultants discussed last week for the Cedar Valley Ranch roof replacement. Petermeier felt confident with Shive-Hattery, and has comfort in knowing how they use the hands on approach.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To engage with the consultant agreement based on Petermeier’s recommendation to go with Shive-Hattery and start the replacement process for the roof at the Cedar Valley Ranch. Motion carried.

Lacie Litton, Executive Account Manager of group sales for Wellmark and Brad Holton, Finance and Administration Manager of (ISAC) Iowa State Association of Counties, provided an overview of the county’s current health plan’s (the Group) history and experience in health care claims. Information was provided on the ISAC Wellness program offered to employees and the effect of the cost of premiums has due to employee participation. It is very important to get everyone involved to save that extra 5% offered per year.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve hiring of Marla Sutton as a part-time passport clerk in the Benton County Recorder’s office at a rate of $13.00 an hour, effective March 15, 2017. Motion carried.

Mike Elwick met with the board to discuss office space that is available at the Old School Produce building. In the current contract it states that Benton County would have first option for more rental space if needed. The county doesn’t have any need for office space rental at this time. So Elwick will proceed to advertise his openings to be available to the public.

Karen Phelps, Conservation Director and Scott Bahman met with the board to discuss Conservation’s FY18 Budget in more detail.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn at 12:10 p.m. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

March 3, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in special session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Karen Phelps, Conservation Director of the Benton County Conservation met with the board to further discuss her department’s FY18 Budget.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To Authorize Chair to sign CDBG Environmental review notifications. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor