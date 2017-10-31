October 24, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Wiley seconded: Approve the minutes from Tuesday, October 17, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve and sign amendment to agreement between Emmons & Olivier Resources, Inc. and Benton County for resiliency grant planning services regarding the WMA. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 225086 through 225220 , payroll checks numbered 139737 through 139749, and ACH deposits numbered 32373 through 32503, vendor checks numbered 225079 through 225085. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To approve that Karen Uthoff in the sheriff office be allowed to earn comp time effective October 24, 2017. Motion carried.

Supervisor Wiley read aloud the jail inspection report received after the recent compliance check while Sheriff Tippett was present. Congratulating him and his staff for the positive review.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To Approve Utility Permit for Alliant Energy in sections 5, 8 and 17 of Iowa Township along 11th Ave. Drive to bore utility lines underneath right of way. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve tax suspension on parcel #120-02700 pursuant to Iowa Code section 427.9. Motion carried.

Frank Pisciotta from Business Protection Specialists presented his security assessment proposed outline to the Board. This group was asked to take an independent look at security concerns in the county. There was also members from the security committee present. The board will wait for a recommendation from the security committee before taking any action.

Supervisors also reported on various committee meetings they attended.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor