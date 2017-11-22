November 14, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes from Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve abatement of penalty and interest on a parcel #300-01400 due to a clerical error. Motion carried.

Charmaine Wickwire and Loel Fink, Benton County Volunteer Program came to discuss FY 19 funding. Wickwire presented a packet on the history and oversight of the Volunteer Board consisting of seven members holding meetings quarterly. FY19 funding request is an increase of $6,250, and also inquired on allowed use of internet and phone service in the Vinton office. The Board would discuss the possibility of phone/internet with County IT Director Ben Turnis, and get back to them.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-75, Establishing General Services Cremation Service Rates. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-75

REPEALING RESOLUTION #14-67 and RESOLUTION #15-90

ADOPTING BENTON COUNTY GENERAL ASSISTANCE

CREMATION SERVICE RATES

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution establishing cremation service rates through the county general assistance on November 25, 2014; and

WHEREAS, The Board amended said resolution, and adopted resolution #15-90 on December 15, 2015; and

WHEREAS, the Board desires to change the rates approved for said services through the repeal of the existing resolutions and the adopting of new rates in lieu thereof,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that Resolution #14-67 and Resolution #15-90, Benton County General Assistance Establishing Cremation Service Rates, are HEREBY REPEALED in their entirety, effective December 1, 2017,

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following cremation service rates are HEREBY ADOPTED effective December 1, 2017.

Cremation Service

Crematory Expense $295.00

Cremation Tray 39.00

Medical Examiners Permit 75.00

Funeral Home Director’s Fee 750.00

Optional Expenses:

Grave Opening @ cost, not to exceed 225.00

(Family must pay opening charges above $225.00)

Minister Stipend (if used) 25.00

Signed this 14th day of November 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve funding not to exceed the amount of $7,000 out of LOSST funds for Sheriff Frye Memorial. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve and sign Annual Urban Renewal Report. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Veteran’s Quarterly Report ending September 30, 2017. Motion carried.

The time of 10:00 a.m. having arrived, the board proceeded with canvassing the November 7, 2017, regular City Election.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: The write-ins for Lee E. Bossom and Lee Bossom, are both to be counted as same person. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: The write-ins for Mark Andresen and Mark W. Andresen to be counted as Mark W. Andresen. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: The write-ins for Genie Brandt and Jeanie Brandt to be counted as Jeanie Brandt. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded:The write-ins for Pat McCloud and Patrick McLeod are to be counted as Patrick McLeod. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: The write-ins for Barbara Shield and Barbara Shields are to be counted as Barbara Shield. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: The write-in variations for Hendryx Justin and Justin Dale Hendryx and Justin Hendryx are to be counted as Justin Hendryx. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: The write-in variations for Kenneth Bahr, Ken Barr and Ken Bahr are all to be counted as Ken Bahr. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: The write-in variations for Charles Ancelet and Charles Ancelot and Chuck Ancelet are all to be counted as Charles Ancelet. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: The write-ins for Darrell Schulte and Daryle Schulte will both be counted as Darrell Schulte, not counted was Darryl Sch . Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded:The write-ins for Matt Hepker and Matthew Hepker be counted as Matt Hepker. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: The write-in variations for Nate Edwards, Nathan Edwards and Nate Edward be counted as Nate Edwards, not counted were Edwards, and N. Edwards. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: The write-ins variations for Dakota Rundlett and Dakota Runtlett be counted as Dakota Rundlett, not counted were D. Rundlett and Rundlett. Motion carried.

City of Atkins: Mayor-Bruce E. Visser, Council-Heather Rinderknecht, Robert Spading and Joey Svejda.

City of Belle Plaine: Council at Large-Mitch Malcolm, Council District 1-Mark D. Tegeler, Coundil District 3-Judy Schlesselman, Park Commissioner-Lena White, Park Board Vacancy-Shawn Welsh.

City of Blairstown:Mayor-Rodney C. Kubichek, Council -Bo Benish, Brad Davidson and Lee E. Bossom

City of Garrison:Mayor-Allan R. Lindsey, Council-Jeff Bahr, Tammy L. Schroeder and Lindsay Shaver

City of Keystone:Mayor-Michael Seeck, Council-Cindy Behrens, Kathy Janss and Tim Kruse

City of Luzerne: Mayor-John W. Brandt, Council-Dwight Glinsmann, Kelly W. Kendall and Lorin Potter, Barbara Shield and Patrick McLeod

City of Mt. Auburn: Mayor-Jeff Whitson, Council-Michelle Docherty, Jessica Helms, Justin Hendryx, Michelle Oldfather and Dean Vrba

City of Newhall:Mayor-Jan Mattson, Council-Doug Boddicker, Michael Gardemann, Gerald Gessner, Bill Much and Douglas Rinderknecht

City of Norway:Mayor-Martin Schulte, Council-Curtis L. Mell, Darrell Schulte and Bruce E. Volz

City of Shellsburg:Mayor-Lonnie M. Speckner, Council-Lindsey Chapman, Alisha Knight and Shadoe Vogt

City of Urbana: Mayor-Mitch McDonough, Council-Joshua E. Holthaus and Jacqueline Michael

City of Van Horne: Mayor-Martin J. Junge, Council-Amy L. Knaack, Rebecca Norton and Jim Parmenter, Council Vacancy-Craig C. Ivester

City of Vinton:Mayor-Bud Maynard, Council at Large-Brian Parr, Council District 1-Ron Hessenius, Council District 3-Nate Edwards

Vinton Public Measure: “Shall the City of Vinton, Iowa impose a hotel/motel tax as provided by Chapter 423A of the Code of Iowa, at the rate of seven percent (7%) effective July 1, 2018, upon gross receipts from the renting of any and all rooms in any hotel, motel, inn or public lodging house and direct that seventy-five percent (75%) of the revenue from this tax be paid to and administered by the City of Vinton for recreation, convention, cultural, or entertainment facilities in Vinton. The remaining twenty-five percent (25%) of revenue shall go into the general fund for the City of Vinton. “ Passed

City of Walford: Mayor-William H. Voss, Council-John Pegump and Aaron Voss

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the canvass of the November 7, 2017, City Election, and declare the winners so elected. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Utility Permit for East Central Iowa REC to bore under 78th Street in sections 21 and 28 of Florence Township. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)k. Motion carried at 10:45 a.m.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To enter into open session. Motion carried at 11:08 a.m.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To accept and support the county security committee in proceeding with security needs as discussed in closed session. Motion carried.

Board recessed at 11:10 to attend a safety meeting with Heartland Risk Insurance.

Board reconvened at 12:20.

Discussion was had regarding repairs needed to the county owned property at 114 E 4th St. (Old DHS bldg.) There is some vent roof repairs that need to be done. The county was also approached in regards to an adjoining building that could possibly be bought. This will be discussed further at a later time.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve the estimate to have the repairs made to the vents on the roof at old DHS building. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor