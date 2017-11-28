November 21, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 225356 through 225530, payroll checks numbered 139765 through 139824, and ACH deposits numbered 32634 through 32764, vendor checks numbered 225349 through 225355. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Biershenk seconded: Approve the minutes from Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To appoint Russ Glime to the County Facility Security Committee. Motion carried.

Discussion about the proposed 28E agreement between City of Walford and the Benton County Sheriff using office space. The board would rather see an amendment to the law enforcement contract that is already in place. So no action was taken, the Sheriff will bring back the correct paperwork at a later time.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Utility Permit for East Central Iowa REC to bore utility lines underground along 52nd Street between sections 8 and 17 of Bruce Township. Motion carried.

The board exchanged labor proposals with Public Professional & maintenance Employees (PPME), Local 2003, representing the employees of the secondary roads department.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To enter into exempt session pursuant to Iowa Code 20.17. Motion carried at 11:25a.m.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn at 11:45 a.m. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor