November 7, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes from Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To set land use hearing date of Tuesday December 5, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. for Doug Wilkerson in part of the E ½ of SW ¼ SW ¼ of 36-86-9. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Biershenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 225229 through 225348 , payroll checks numbered 139750 through 139764, and ACH deposits numbered 32504 through 32633, vendor checks numbered 225221 through 225228. Motion carried.

Ann Jorgensen with the Benton County Community Foundation, met with the board to get permission to set up a display in the courthouse. The display will promote what the Foundation does, make the public aware of this opportunity and also explain where the funding comes from.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve a display for the Benton County Community Foundation, to be determined where in the courthouse by the Auditor’s office. Motion carried.

Michelle Dhondt discussed the regional mental health fund balance and occupancy at Cedar Valley Ranch and other facilities.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To Approve Utility Permit for Windstream Iowa Communications in Harrison Township west of Brandon Blacktop. Motion carried.

The Board reported on various committee meetings they recently attended. Early Childhood Development: the State is cutting back on funding in the middle of the year for funding of Horizons in Benton County. The Middle Cedar Watershed is accepting an11.5 million dollar grant to create an implantation fund. The fund would maintain staff as well as projects. Cleaning and repair was recently done at the old DHS building and some vents were found leaking.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Nancy Jorgensen, Deputy Benton County Auditor