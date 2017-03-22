March 14, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and

Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of March 7, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve fireworks permits for Chuck Yedlik for April 1, 2017, May 25-26,

2017, July 29, 2017 and October 28, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: to approve use of the courthouse lawn by the Vinton Park and Rec Department

for Thursday June 22, 2017 and Saturday October 28, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-18, Granting Variance to Sub-Division Ordinance.

Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-18

Variance to the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance

WHEREAS, Benton County adopted the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance #72; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance prohibits the creation of multiple splits within a 40-acre aliquot part; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance sets forth the minimum requirements and improvements for subdivisions created in the unincorporated

area of Benton County; and

WHEREAS, a request has been presented to the Board of Supervisors by Alliant Energy to vary the required provisions in Articles

4.01-4.05, 5.01-5.07, 6.01-6.03 and 7.01 of the ordinance to allow one additional division on a parcel located in the NW ¼ NW ¼ of

23-82-9.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the above mentioned article provisions of

Ordinance #72 are hereby varied for one additional division of real property located in the parcel located in the NW ¼ NW ¼ of 23-

82-9.

Adopted this 14th day of March, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-19, Granting Variance to Sub-Division Ordinance.

Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-19

Variance to the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance

WHEREAS, Benton County adopted the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance #72; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance prohibits the creation of multiple splits within a 40-acre aliquot part; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance sets forth the minimum requirements and improvements for subdivisions created in the unincorporated

area of Benton County; and

WHEREAS, a request has been presented to the Board of Supervisors by Golden Grain Enterprises to vary the requirements of the

ordinance to allow one additional division by plat of survey on a parcel located within the SW ¼ of 28-83-9.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the requirements of Ordinance #72 are

hereby varied in its entirety for one additional division of real property located in the parcel located within the SW ¼ of 28-83-9, with

the restriction in place that both parcels will be considered as one.

Adopted this 14th day of March, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: to approve Resolution # 17-20, Gift of LOSST Funds. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-20

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors has established a program for gifting funds to emergency service providers

who provide services within the unincorporated area of Benton County; and

WHEREAS, the Vinton Fire Department has requested a gift of funds; and

WHEREAS, the Vinton Fire Department provides emergency services to areas in Taylor Township, City of Vinton and mutual aid to

other townships; and

WHEREAS, the Vinton Fire Department has provided an invoice for $50,000 for the purchase of a used truck; and

WHEREAS, the Vinton Fire Department agrees that the truck obtained with the proceeds of this gift shall be used when necessary

for rural fire protection and/or life support operations, consistent with the intended use of the money from the Local Option Sales and

Services Fund,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Benton County Board of Supervisors approves an Emergency Services Equipment

Gift to the Vinton Fire Department in the amount of $5,000 which represents ten percent of the total purchase price for the truck.

Adopted this 14th day of March, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve the hiring of Tina Fowler as part-time jailer at the Sheriff’s office,

effective March 15, 2017 at the rate of $13.56 an hour. Motion carried.

Discussion about re-listing the DHS Building for sale was had. At this time the agreement is to hold off and research

further options.

Earlene Stueck provided some paintings for the Supervisors to review and decide which ones to display on the first floor.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To authorize chair to sign Quick Claim Deed to William and Lori Ballard. Motion

carried.

Bierschenk moved /Primmer seconded: To enter into a lease agreement with April Harding of Green Briar Acres for

leasing of the county’s farm ground located at what is currently known as the Cedar Valley Ranch. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor