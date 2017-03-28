March 21, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes of March 14, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 222682 through 222842, payroll checks numbered 139406 through 139424, and ACH deposits numbered 30364 through 30491, vendor checks numbered 222844 through 222848. Motion carried.

The time of 9:15 a.m. having arrived, the board opened the public hearing on a land use change requested by Brandon and Jennica Jordan. Steve and Lexa Speidel and Brandon Jordan were present. Marc Greenlee presented the technical information in accordance with the Benton County Agricultural Land Use Preservation Ordinance. The change in use is for approximately 3 acres located in part of NW ¼ NE ¼ of section 27-85-9. The request is to change the classification to a residential use. The property would need a new well and septic. Driveway does not meets all requirements, a new driveway will have to be installed. Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: to approve the request for a land use change from agricultural to non-agricultural use on approximately 3 acres for a residential purpose on a parcel generally described as being located in part of NW ¼ NE ¼ of section 27-85-9. Motion carried

The time of 9:30 a.m. having arrived, the board opened the public hearing on a land use change requested by Ross Hanson. Marc Greenlee presented the technical information in accordance with the Benton County Agricultural Land Use Preservation Ordinance. The change in use is for approximately 2 acres located in part of SE ¼ NE ¼ of section 35-85-10. The request is to change the classification to a residential use. The land is not in production and is surrounded by family owned ground. The property would need a new well and septic. Driveway does not meets all requirements, a new driveway will have to be installed. Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: to approve the request for a land use change from agricultural to non-agricultural use on approximately 2 acres for a residential purpose on a parcel generally described as being located in part of SE ¼ NE ¼ of section 35-85-10. Motion carried

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: to approve phone system update with IT Director to speak with Vinton Police Department to ensure the update does not conflict with any emergency services needed within the County Courthouse and the police office. Motion carried.

Benton County Treasurer Kelly Geater discussed with the Board an alternative to the Wellness incentive program. Instead of the employee earning gift cards, the employee can do the incentive programs and get a discount off the employee’s share of their cost of health insurance. Geater explained that she thought it might get more employees to participate to get the county a greater discount on their insurance. Geater is going to check with Wellmark and Tyler Technologies to see if it is manageable to implement per employee.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve 55.5 hours of vacation carry over for Penny Applegarth to be used by June 30, 2017. Motion carried.

County Engineer Myron Parizek discussed with the board he had a truck that he was going to be receiving bids on to update but it is currently being worked on, until he knows what is all going on with it he asked the board if he could wait to see what his options are.

Board discussed with several departments on wanting to meet with department heads and elected officials on a quarterly basis. Board stated that they do not want to micro-manage the departments. They just want to better communicate on what’s going on with each department and educate the public better on what each department does or if there are pressing items that the public should be aware of, it can be in the minutes. They understand that they cannot make any elected officials come in and report and if one does not want to participate; they are just wanting a better line of communication between the departments other than just budget time. The Board will contact the departments and get them lined up to be on the Board’s agenda.

Supervisor Primmer questioned County Engineer Myron Parizek about the drainage out of Bascom’s Addition in Vinton. Primmer presented pictures he had taken with debris and congestion of the area. Parizek stated he can have the area cleaned up but the area will still back up because of the way the area is. Rain will back up in that area with “Mud Creek” backing up into the area in question.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Direct chair to sign Cyber and Technology Liability Renewal Application after reviewing the application with Heartland Insurance. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Direct chair to sign renewal with ISAC’s Insurance plan for FY18 with Wellmark. Motion carried.

Board discussed the DHS Building. Board is not renewing the listing with Iowa Land Management. Board is wanting more information on the condition of the building before they move forward with any decisions. Supervisor Wiley is going to contact Jerry Petermeier to see if he would know anyone who could do an evaluation on the structure of the building.

Supervisor Bierschenk reported on the Solid Waste Commission; they are working on a new shop and looking at building a new scale house in the future. The landfill manager, Eric Werner is doing a really good job.

Supervisor Wiley reported on the Conservation Board meeting; they are concerns about water quality at Hannen and Rogers Park and they are working on putting in 50 amp pedestals for camping.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Gina Edler, Benton County Deputy Auditor