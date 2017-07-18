July 11, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes of June 27, 2017 and June 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve payment of checks numbered 223895 through 224045, payroll checks numbered 139559 through 139577, and ACH deposits numbered 31417 through 31552, vendor checks numbered 224046 through 224052. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To set land use hearing date of Tuesday August 8, 2017 at 9:15 a.m, for Terry and Sue Hart for part of the SW ¼ SW ¼ of 12-85-12. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve fireworks permit for Wildcat Golf Course for July 15, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve and authorize chair to sign Heartland Insurance Risk Annual Audit. Motion carried.

Chairman Wiley gave update about the RVP Draft proposal contract for the WMA Water Management plan. Interviews will be conducted soon.

The time of 9:15 a.m. having arrived, and this being the time and date for a land use hearing for Marty and Emily Fisher in part of the NW ¼ SW ¼ of 12-85-12. Marc Greenlee presented the technical information with the Benton County Agricultural Land Use Preservation Ordinance. Marty Fisher was present along with Traci Fisher, Schlarbaum Realty and one member of the media. Fisher’s would like to build a new home on 1 acre of the total 5 acre parcel. Residence will need a new septic and well but has an existing useable driveway and CSR is a 37. There were no comments for or against from the adjoining property owners. This area of land meets all the requirements.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve land use change for Marty and Emily Fisher to build a home on 1 acre on part of the NW ¼ SW ¼ of 12-85-12. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve the hiring of three part-time employees in the sheriff’s office. Catherine Clouse, Lydia Close and Sandra Rublack, effective June 29, 2017 at a starting wage of $13.24 an hour then moving to $14.24 an hour after training is completed. Motion carried.

Marc Greenlee, Sanitarian requested that the board go into closed session to perform his evaluation.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To enter into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Motion carried at 9:35 a.m.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To return to open session. Motion carried at 10:15 a.m.

Bierschenk moved/ Wiley seconded: To approve Resolution #17-51, Bridge Embargo Removal. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-51

WHEREAS, the structure at this location has been replaced by a new structure and

WHEREAS, the new structure will no longer need a weight restriction,

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the weight restriction previously imposed on this structure be removed. The structure is located as follows:

FR-2006 0.6 mile south of the NW corner of section 4-83N-9W (Fremont Township) on 30th Avenue

Signed this 11th day of July 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley

______________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-52, Temporary Bridge Closure. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-52

WHEREAS: Benton County has a bridge located on 21st Avenue south of the NW corner of Section 1-T84N-R11W (Big Grove Township), and

WHEREAS: This bridge deck has been damaged and deteriorated to the extent that it is unsafe for traffic.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that this bridge be closed and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the bridge and approach road segment remain closed for construction through the completion of the project.

Signed this 11th day of July, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley

______________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Sheriff Tippet provided an update to the board along with his quarterly report. They replaced the kids’ ID System and will be set up at the Benton County Fair. The jail has been busy housing out of county prisoners with an average of 24/25 inmates. The jail can hold up to 38 but Tippet said the goal is to keep it around 30inmates to keep it more manageable with his staff. They currently are working on implementing a citizen’s sheriff’s academy. This will be training sessions open to the public to bring awareness to citizens of what all the Sheriff’s department handles. Also touched on body cams on the deputies and how they are working on a policy to be in accordance with the law. Sheriff Tippett also commented on how accommodating the Auditor’s office has been with various questions that have arised.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve the Sheriff’s quarterly report ending June 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, County Deputy Auditor