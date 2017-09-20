September 15, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 2:30 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To declare the canvass of the School Election to be complete and the votes cast to be official. The official results are to be recorded in the office of the County Auditor. Motion carried.

The following School Board Directors were elected:

Belle Plaine: Valerie Coffman and Rima K. Johnson

Public Measure A: 80-Yes 32-No

Benton Community: District 4-Patrick Stepanek

District 5-Theresa Ludeking

District 6-Wayne Reinhardt

Vinton-Shellsburg: District 1-Michael Timmermans

At Large –Sue A. Gates and Robert S. Levis

Kirkwood Community College Director District 6:

Joel G. Thys

Public Measure Z: 285-Yes 136-No

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Gina Edler, Benton County Deputy Auditor