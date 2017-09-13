September 5, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes of August 29, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To acknowledge resignation of John Mayhew in Secondary Roads Department effective November 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: To approve farm exemption application for Brandt Fehl in part of the SW ¼ NW ¼ 25-86-12. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To Approve Resolution #17-60, Variance to Sub-Division. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-60

Variance to the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance

WHEREAS, Benton County adopted the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance #72; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance prohibits the creation of multiple splits within a 40-acre aliquot part; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance sets forth the minimum requirements and improvements for subdivisions created in the unincorporated area of Benton County; and

WHEREAS, a request has been presented to the Board of Supervisors by Vernon Kuhn Trust to vary the requirements of the ordinance to allow one additional division by plat of survey on a parcel located within the NW ¼ of 11-86-9.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the requirements of Ordinance #72 are hereby varied in its entirety for one additional division of real property located in the parcel located within the NW ¼ of 11-86-9.

Adopted this 5th day of September, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To acknowledge resignation of Craig Petersen, part-time driver in the Transportation Department effective August 29, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-61, Accepting final plat of Stoney Arch Estates First Addition to Benton County, Iowa. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-61

RESOLUTION APPROVING PLAT

STONEY ARCH ESTATES FIRST ADDITION TO BENTON COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, A PLAT OF STONEY ARCH ESTATES FIRST ADDITION TO BENTON COUNTY, IOWA

containing ten (10) lots, numbered 1 thorough 9, and Outlot A, has been presented to the Benton County, Iowa, Supervisors consisting of the following described real estate: A part of the SW1/4 SW 1/4 and SE 1/4 SW 1/4 Section 22-T85N-R10W of the 5th PM, Benton County, Iowa described as follows:

Beginning at the NW corner of said SW1/4 SW1/4;

thence N89°07’20″E along the north line of said SW 1/4 SW 1/4 and SE 1/4 SW 1/4 Section 22, 1888.18 feet; thence S00°26’34″E, 259.94 feet;

thence S89°38’15″W, 126.94 feet;

thence W-ly on an arc of 80.13 feet of a 200.00-foot radius curve to the left having a chord length of 79.59 feet bearing S78°09’37″W;

thence S00°27’09″E, 849.22 feet to the centerline of 61st St Ln;

thence E-ly along said centerline on an arc of 633.92 feet of a 1407.40-foot radius curve to the left having a chord length of 628.57 feet bearing S71°26’02″Eto the south line of said SE1/4 SW 1/4Section 22; thence S89°18’51″W along said south line, 973.33 feet to the west line of said SE% SW% Section 22; thence N00°10’54″E along said west line, 506.81 feet to said centerline;

thence N49°59’50″W along said centerline, 988.64 feet;

thence continuing W-ly along said centerline on an arc of 406.34 feet of a 572.96-foot radius curve to the left having a chord length of 397.88 feet bearing N70°18’51″W;

thence continuing S89°22’08″W along said centerline, 184.39 feet to the west line of said SW 1/4 SW 1/4 Section 22;

thence N00°27’02″E along west line of said SW 1/4 SW 1/4 Section 22, 34.78 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 23.18 acres which includes 2.32 acres of road right of way.

WHEREAS, after consideration, the same is found to be correct and in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the State of Iowa and the Ordinances of Benton County, Iowa, and

WHEREAS, the owners have executed and filed a Consent and Dedication for said Plat; and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors find that the plat would be advantageous to Benton County, Iowa.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE Benton County Board of Supervisors that said plat of Stoney Arch Estates First Addition to Benton County, Iowa, will be the same and is hereby acknowledged and approved and accepted on the part of Benton County, Iowa, subject to the following stipulations:

1. Any new driveway will be built to comply with Benton County’s driveway resolution dated October 17, 1975, and amended September 4, 1981.

2. Any new private water supply will be constructed with the approval of the Benton County Department of Health.

3. Any private on-site sewage treatments systems will be constructed with the approval of the Benton County Department of Health.

The Benton County Auditor is hereby directed to certify this Resolution Approving Plat and affix the same to said Plat as provided by law.

Adopted this 5th day of September, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve tax suspension on parcel #240-72600 pursuant to Iowa Code section 427.9. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor