A meeting to provide education and updates on the changes occurring in healthcare is being held in Belle Plaine’s Historical Museum’s auditorium, Thursday, October 19th at 6:30 PM. Though the meeting is being sponsored by the Benton, Iowa, Poweshiek, and Tama Democratic Committees, the hope is to avoid partisan bickering and provide all residents of the four counties with valuable information from local experts.

The plan for the meeting is to lead off with panelists who are on the front lines of providing health care in Iowa, providing the communities with the opportunity to hear what the panelists are experiencing, and to provide answers to questions posed by the audience. After a brief break the candidates for the 1st Congressional District will take the stage to discuss what they see as the political challenges better access to health care must overcome.

“What we would like,” explains Rosemary Schwartz, chair of the Democratic Party in Benton County, “is a meeting that avoids political noise and stays focused on the issues affecting all of us regardless of Party.”

Additional information about panelists and format will be available soon. In the meantime, save the date of October 19th for the opportunity to learn more about health care in rural Iowa.

For more information please contact the Benton Co. Democrats at 319-504-9376, or bentondems2@gmail.com