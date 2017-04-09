The monthly meeting of the Benton County Democrats will be held on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 at the La Reyna Restaurant in Vinton on 4th street at 7:00PM. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Come early if you plan to eat the great Mexican food.
Related Posts
Benton County Board of Supervisor Minutes 9/27/16
October 6, 2016
Gov. Branstad signs formal disaster proclamation for 13 counties affected by flooding in Iowa
September 28, 2016
Benton County Board of Supervisors minutes 9/20/16
September 28, 2016