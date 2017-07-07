The Benton County Democrats will meet at the Benton County Fair grounds to set up the fair booth on July 12th at 6:30pm. The next regular meeting will be at La Reyna Restaurant in Vinton on 4th street at 7:00pm on July 18th. The summer fund raiser picnic will be held on August 20th in the Luzerne City Park at 5:00pm. Anyone that is interested in helping the Democrat party is invited to attend.