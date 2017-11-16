The regular monthly meeting of the Benton County Democrats has been canceled for November because of the Thanksgiving holiday. We will meet on December 7, 2017, which is earlier than usual, because of Christmas holiday. We will meet at 7:00PM at LaReyna Restaurant in Vinton on 4th Street. Anyone interested is invited to join us.
