The off-year caucus for the Benton County Democrats will be held on March 21, 2017 at LaReyna Restaurant in Vinton on fourth street at 6:30 PM. The regular monthly meeting will follow the caucus. Anyone interested in helping elect Democrats to office is invited to attend. Come early if you plan to eat.
