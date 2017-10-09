The regular monthly meeting of the Benton County Democrats will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 at LaReyna Restaurant on 4th Street in Vinton at 7:00 pm. Arrive earlier if you plan to order supper. Anyone interested in helping the Democrat party is invited to attend.
