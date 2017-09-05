The regular monthly meeting of the Benton County Democrats will be held on September 19, 2017 at LaReyna Restaurant in Vinton on 4th Street at 7:00pm. Come early if you plan to eat the great food available. Anyone interested in the work of the Democrats is invited to attend.
