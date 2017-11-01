The meeting of the Benton County Republicans has been moved from its regularly scheduled night to THIS week, Wednesday night, November 1st. As always, the meeting will take place at 7 p.m., at the Van Horne Community Center, located at 500 1st Ave, Van Horne.

Please remember our upcoming dinner and gun raffle. We have amazing speakers and awesome prizes. Proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards caucus/convention/advertising costs, as well as the costs of maintaining and running an office, and mailings.