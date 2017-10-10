October 3, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve the minutes from Tuesday, September 26th, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-66, Variance to the Sub-Division Ordinance. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-66

Variance to the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance

WHEREAS, Benton County adopted the Benton County Subdivision Ordinance #72; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance prohibits the creation of multiple splits within a 40-acre aliquot part; and

WHEREAS, said ordinance sets forth the minimum requirements and improvements for subdivisions created in the unincorporated area of Benton County; and

WHEREAS, a request has been presented to the Board of Supervisors by Mark Harvey to vary the required provisions in Articles 4.01-4.05, 5.01-5.07, 6.01-6.03 and 7.01 of the ordinance to allow one additional division on a parcel located in the NW ¼ NE ¼ of 16-85-12.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the above mentioned article provisions of Ordinance #72 are hereby varied for one additional division of real property located described as parcel located in the NW ¼ NE ¼ of 16-85-12, with the deed restricting this new parcel to only be used for a communication tower.

Adopted this 3rd of October, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Resolution #17-67, Approving Final Plat. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-67

APPROVING FINAL PLAT OF” WHEELER’S OAK GROVE SECOND ADDITION” TO BENTON COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, A PLAT OF WHEELER’S OAK GROVE SECOND ADDITION TO BENTON COUNTY, IOWA containing five (5) lots, numbered 1 through 5, has been presented to the Benton County Iowa, Supervisors consisting of the following described real estate: Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, Wheeler’s Oak Grove Addition to Benton County, Iowa containing 13.23 acres.

WHEREAS, the property owner(s) has submitted the following executed agreement(s), and are included as part of the final plat documents:

WHEREAS, after consideration, the same is found to be correct and in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the State of Iowa and the Ordinances of Benton County, Iowa, and

WHEREAS, the owners have executed and filed a Consent and Dedication for said Plat: and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors find that the plat would be advantageous to Benton County, Iowa.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE Benton County Board of Supervisors that said plat of Wheeler’s Oak Grove Second Addition to Benton County, Iowa, will be the same and is hereby acknowledged and approved and accepted on the part of Benton County, Iowa, subject to the following stipulations:

1. Any new driveway will be built to comply with Benton County’s driveway resolution dated October 17, 1975, and amended September 4, 1981.

2. Any new private water supply will be constructed with the approval of the Benton County Department of Health.

3. Any private on-site sewage treatments systems will be constructed with the approval of the Benton County Department of Health.

The Benton County Auditor is hereby directed to certify this Resolution Approving Plat and affix the same to said Plat as provided by law.

Adopted this 3rd of October, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Wiley seconded: To approve Resolution #17-68, Approving Final Plat. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-68

APPROVING FINAL PLAT OF “WALFORD TERRY SUBSTATION SUBDIVISION”, TO BENTON COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, a final plat of Walford Terry Substation Subdivision to Benton County, Iowa, containing one

(1) lot, has been submitted for approval to the Benton County board of Supervisors consisting of the following described real estate:

Walford Terry Substation Subdivision is a subdivision of that portion of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 82 North, Range 9 West of the 51″ Principal Meridian, Benton County, Iowa.

WHEREAS, after consideration, the same is found to be correct and in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the State of Iowa and the ordinances of Benton County, Iowa, and

WHEREAS, the Benton County Board of Supervisors find that the Final Plat of Walford Terry Substation Subdivision would be advantageous to Benton County, Iowa, and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that said Final Plat of Walford Terry Substation Subdivision to Benton County, Iowa, will be the same and hereby acknowledge and approved and accepted on the part of Benton County, Iowa, subject to the following stipulations:

1. Any new private water supply system will be constructed with the approval of the Benton County Health Department.

2. Any new private on-site sewage treatment system will be constructed with the approval of Benton County Health Department.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that said board, on October 3, 2017 with Resolution at the request of Verne E. Miller Trust, Sub divider, did grant a variance waiving all requirements except the following regarding the submission of the “Walford Terry Substation Subdivision” Final Plat:

Article VI: 6:04 Requirements of the Final Plat Article VI: 6:05 Attachment to the Final Plat

Article VI: 6:06 Procedure for Review & Approval of the Final Plat

The Benton County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to certify a copy of this Resolution to the County Recorder of Benton County, Iowa and affix the same to said Final Plat as provided by law.

Adopted this 3rd of October, 2017.

____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

____________________________________

Rick Primmer

____________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Carol Zander, and Ron Tippett discussed the SF 504 regarding Mental Health region fund balances and what project(s) the county has planned. There is a Regional Governing Board meeting on October 5, 2017 where they will need to provide board decisions. Also in attendance was Tina Eden, VGH and Judy Breja, 6th Judicial Jail Diversion Program. The group discussed various projects for the regional approach to mental health. The Board agreed to use the fund balance to help the citizens of Benton County, and anything above and beyond that could be used for levy reduction.

The time of 10:00 a.m. having arrived, and this was the time and date set for Bid Letting for D65 Longitudinal subdrains. Bids were received as follows:

Edwards Contracting, Algona, IA-$350,729.90

Manatts, Inc., Brooklyn, IA-$372,414.30

Tschiggfrie Excavating, Dubuque, IA- $276,240.00

Peterson Contractors, Inc., Reinbeck, IA-$275,057.00

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: Approve and accept bid with Peterson Contractors, Inc. for $275,057.00. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To Approve Utility Permit for East Central Iowa REC in section 22 of Benton Township to bore utility lines underneath right of way to provide r services to a new house. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approval to purchase a used Caterpillar Compact Truck Loader for a quoted cost of $53,500. Motion carried.

Ben Turnis, IT Director presented some quotes for printer contracts he received. He discussed a cost savings of $1100 a month with a consolidated policy to include all departments.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve quote and policy for a 5 year lease with Marco for $2212.51 a month. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Auditor’s Quarterly Report ending September 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Brian Parr presented estimates for the roof repairs at the old DHS building. Photos were shared along with discussing the findings after Rick Bramow and Rick Primmer both viewed it over the weekend.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: Approve the bid of $2100 from Roger Rouse, for the needed roof repairs and cleaning of the county’s portion on the DHS building. Rick Primmer will oversee and approve modifications as necessary. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve and sign Flexible Savings Account Renewal with Employee Benefit Systems for 2018. Motion carried.

Kristina Kremer and Marlyn Jorgensen, Benton Development Group (BDG) met with the board to introduce Kate Robinson, the new BDG Director. She is a Belle Plaine native and has previously served on the economic board. Jorgensen thanked the board for their support and also provided them an update on upcoming projects. The Board welcomed Robinson and was excited to hear she is a Benton County Resident and will hit the ground running.

Various members of the Benton County Fair Board met with the board to discuss the previous safety concerns that were brought to their attention at a previous meeting. Fair Board chairman, Dick Meyer first addressed the comment about nothing being done for the grandstand. It was built in the 50s but was completely refurbished in 1993. When asked about the fair board’s non-profit status, it is still in the works. The process to obtain the 501c3 status can take several years. The fair board plans to accept donations in the future and has a few projects already in the works now that racing season is over. County Attorney Dave Thompson who was also present for the discussion suggested that the fair board invite a supervisor to a meeting as an ex-officio member to help with a better working relationship in the future. The fair board acknowledged that it doesn’t have regularly scheduled meetings, but meet on an as needed basis only. Thompson also suggested that the fair board open up the meetings to the public. The more open a group is, the easier it is to raise money.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor