BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
August 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Elwick Bros LLC part of SW ¼ SW ¼ & SE ¼ SW
¼ Sec 22-85-10
• Approve Preliminary Plat for Stoney Arch Estates 1st Addition
• Approve variance to Sub-Division ordinance, Article VII, 7.01
3. Approve minutes
4. Early Retirement Discussion/Action
5. Approve LOSST Funds for Newhall Fire Department
6. Approve Law Enforcement Contract with City of Newhall
7. 10:00 a.m. Courthouse Security Discussion (closed session)per Iowa Code 21.5 (1)k
8. 10:30 a.m. Ben Turnis-IT Re: RFP’s for printer contract
9. 10:45 a.m. Mindy Burke-DHS Re: Review maintenance contract for copier
10. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc
11. New Business/Public Interest Commment
12. Adjourn