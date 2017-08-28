BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

August 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Elwick Bros LLC part of SW ¼ SW ¼ & SE ¼ SW

¼ Sec 22-85-10

• Approve Preliminary Plat for Stoney Arch Estates 1st Addition

• Approve variance to Sub-Division ordinance, Article VII, 7.01

3. Approve minutes

4. Early Retirement Discussion/Action

5. Approve LOSST Funds for Newhall Fire Department

6. Approve Law Enforcement Contract with City of Newhall

7. 10:00 a.m. Courthouse Security Discussion (closed session)per Iowa Code 21.5 (1)k

8. 10:30 a.m. Ben Turnis-IT Re: RFP’s for printer contract

9. 10:45 a.m. Mindy Burke-DHS Re: Review maintenance contract for copier

10. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc

11. New Business/Public Interest Commment

12. Adjourn