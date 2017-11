1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:00 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Doug Wilkerson part of E ½ SW ¼ SW ¼

Sec 36-86-9

3. 9:05 a.m. Approve Claim

4. Approve LOSST funding gift for Sheriff Frye Memorial

5. 9:10 a.m. Ann Jorgensen, Benton County Community Foundation Re: approve display in courthouse

6. 9:30 a.m. Michelle Dhondt Re: Mental health fund balance discussion and occupancy at Cedar Valley

7. 9:45 a.m. Engineer Re: Approve Utility Permit for Windstream Iowa Communications in Harrison

Twp

8. Approve minutes

9. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc

10. New Business/Public Interest Comments

11. Adjourn