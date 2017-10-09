BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
October 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:01 A.M. Approve vacation carry over for Dana Burmeister
3. Approve minutes
4. 9:05 a.m. Approve claims
5. Approve Recorder’s Quarterly Report
6. Approve General Assistance Quarterly Report
7. 9:15 a.m. Ted Paxton Re: Sharing IT Services with Benton County
8. 9:45 a.m. Engineer Re: Wage and classification change for Dan McKenna in Secondary Roads
• Approve IDOT Agreement for Primary Highway Detour with 218/30 intersection project
9. Approve Sheriff’s Quarterly Report
10. Approve and sign final Application and Certificate for Payment regarding Cedar Valley Ranch Roof
11. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
12. New Business/Public Interest Comments
13. Adjourn