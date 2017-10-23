BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

October 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:05 a.m. Approve claims

3. 9:10 a.m. Ron Tippett re: Karen Uthoff wage increase

4. Approve and sign amendment 1 to agreement between Emmons & Olivier Resources, Inc. and Benton

County for Resiliency Grant Planning Services Re: WMA

5. 9:30 a.m. Engineer Re: Approve Utility Permit for Alliant Energy in Iowa Twp

6. 9:45 a.m. Approve tax suspension as per Iowa Code 427.9 parcel 120-02700

7. 10:00 A.M. Business Protection Specialists – Frank Pisciotta Re: Discuss Security Assessment Planning

8. Approve minutes

9. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

10. New Business/Public Interest Comments

11. Adjourn