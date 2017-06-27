June 20, 2017
The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.
Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes of June 13, 2017. Motion carried.
Rick Bramow, Courthouse maintenance updated the board on the air conditioning issues at the Governor Sherman Building in the volunteer office. Rabe Hardware estimated the replacement costs around $3600. Other options may be to change duct work but no guarantee that will fix the problems.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve replacing the air/heating unit at the Governor Sherman Building for the volunteer office. Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To acknowledge Jerry Michael’s retirement from Sheriff’s office effective September 30, 2018. Motion carried.
Ron Tippett spoke to the board about alarm services. There is a yearly maintenance agreement fee. The yearly certificate is required for the jail inspection. Tippet would like to get a meeting set up with a Rep from the company to come and explain in more detail what all this maintenance agreement covers. He would like one of the Supervisor’s to be present for this.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve cigarette permit for Kimm’s Mini-Mart. Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-42, Bank Depositories. Wiley abstained due to conflict of interest. Primmer and Bierschenk voting aye thereon, motion carried.
Resolution #17-42
Bank Depositories
BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories for the County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite said designated depository, and the County Treasurer is here by authorized to deposit said county funds in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective bank as follows for fiscal year 2018.
US Bank
Vinton $ 500,000
Farmers Savings Bank & Trust
Vinton/Traer $ 20,000,000
Midwest One Bank & Trust
Belle Plaine $ 5,000,000
Wells Fargo Bank Iowa, N.A.
Des Moines/Newhall $ 5,000,000
Wells Fargo Bank Iowa, N.A.
Des Moines/Urbana $ 5,000,000
Regions Bank
Waterloo/Vinton $ 5,000,000
Chelsea Savings Bank
Belle Plaine $ 5,000,000
Chelsea Savings Bank
Van Horne $ 5,000,000
Benton County State Bank
Blairstown $ 3,000,000
Bank Iowa
Norway $ 2,000,000
Watkins Savings Bank
Watkins $ 1,000,000
Cedar Valley Bank & Trust
La Porte City/Vinton $ 5,000,000
Central State Bank
Walford $ 2,000,000
Atkins Savings Bank & Trust
Atkins $ 750,000
Keystone Savings Bank
Keystone $ 1,000,000
Dysart State Bank
Dysart $ 500,000
Security State Bank
Urbana/Independence $ 1,000,000
Signed this 20th day of June, 2017.
_____________________________________
Todd A. Wiley, Chairman
_____________________________________
Rick Primmer
______________________________________
Gary Bierschenk
ATTEST:
_____________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-43 FY 18 Appropriations. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION # 17-43
APPROPRIATIONS
WHEREAS, it is desired to make appropriations for each of the different officers and departments for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, in accordance with Section 331.434, Subsection 6, Code of Iowa,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BENTON COUNTY, IOWA, as follows:
Section 1. The amounts as shown, published, and approved in the County Budget for fiscal 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017, be and are itemized by service area to each department on the budgets filed in the office of the county auditor on July 1, 2017 are hereby appropriated. Federal and State grants and/or reimbursements expendable during the fiscal year are hereby appropriated to the designated departments or offices. For purposes of this resolution all departments relating to elections are considered one department. Further, the auditor is authorized to expend funds from the following budgets: Auditor, Elections, District Court, General Services, Non-departmental, GIS, Medical Examiner, Human Resources, and other budgets not under the specific authority of an elected official or full-time county official to ensure the day-to-day operations of the county.
Section 2. Subject to the provisions of other county procedures and regulations and applicable state law, the appropriations authorized under Section 1 shall constitute authorization for the department or officer listed to make expenditures or incur obligations, effective July 1, 2017.
Section 3. In accordance with Section 331.437, Code of Iowa, no department or officer shall expend or contract to expend any money or incur any liability, or enter into any contract, which by its terms involves the expenditure of money for any purpose in excess of the amounts appropriated pursuant to this resolution.
Section 4. If at any time during the 2017-2018 budget year the auditor shall ascertain that the available resources of a fund for that year will be less than said fund’s total appropriations, she shall immediately so inform the Board and recommend appropriate corrective action.
Section 5. The auditor shall establish separate accounts for the appropriations authorized in Section 1, each of which account shall indicate the amount of the appropriation, the amounts charged thereto, and the unencumbered balance. The auditor shall report the status of such accounts to the applicable departments and officers at least quarterly during the 2017-2018 budget year.
Section 6. Tax Increment payments, which are subject to annual appropriation are authorized.
Section 7. All appropriations authorized pursuant to this resolution lapse at the end of the business day on June 20, 2018, for payment of goods and services received and/or performed as of that date. The board reserves the right to waive this date at its sole discretion for specific payments for the provision of goods and services that it deems should be paid within said fiscal year.
Section 8. Departmental appropriations remain in full force and effect through June 30, 2018, for payroll expenses occurring after the date stated in Section 7, for the final processing of expenses submitted on or before June 20, 2018, and for any expenses approved by the Board of Supervisors subsequent to June 20, 2018. All appropriations will lapse at the close of business June 30, 2018.
The Board of Supervisors of Benton County, Iowa, adopted the above and foregoing resolution on June 20, 2017.
_____________________________________
Todd A. Wiley, Chairman
_____________________________________
Rick Primmer
______________________________________
Gary Bierschenk
ATTEST:
_____________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-44 Official Bank Depository Limits. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION #17-44
COUNTY OFFICIAL BANK DEPOSITORY LIMITS
IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories for County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite said depository and the following named county officers are hereby authorized to deposit said County funds in amounts not to exceed the maximum amount named after said bank as follows for fiscal year 2018:
Lexa Speidel, Recorder
US Bank $150,000
Ron Tippett, Sheriff
Farmers Savings Bank & Trust – Vinton $ 500,000
Ron Tippett, Sheriff
US Bank $ 1,000
Ron Tippett, Sheriff
Regions Bank $ 100,000
Hayley Rippel, Auditor
US Bank $ 5,000
Dana Burmeister, Transportation Dept.
Midwest One Bank $ 2,500
Signed this 20th day of June, 2017
_____________________________________
Todd A. Wiley, Chairman
_____________________________________
Rick Primmer
______________________________________
Gary Bierschenk
ATTEST:
_____________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-45, FY 18 Salary Certifications. Motion carried.
RESOLUTION #17-45
CERTIFICATION OF DEPUTY SALARIES FOR FY18
WHEREAS, Iowa Code 331.904(1) states that auditor, treasurer, and recorder shall certify the annual base salary of the deputies in the auditor’s, recorder’s, and treasurer’s office pursuant to said code section; and
WHEREAS, Iowa Code 331.904(2) states that the sheriff shall certify the salaries of the first and second deputies within his department pursuant to said code section; and
WHEREAS, Iowa Code 331.904(3) states that the county attorney shall set the salaries of the assistant county attorneys pursuant to said code section; and
WHEREAS, the salaries of the deputies and assistants of the auditor, treasurer, recorder and sheriff, have been certified by the principal officers to the board of supervisors; and
WHEREAS, the base salaries will not exceed the limitations specified in Iowa Code for the deputies in the auditor’s, treasurers, recorder’s and sheriff’s departments; and
WHEREAS, Iowa Code 331.904 states that the Board shall certify the salaries to the county auditor if the salaries are within the budgets set for the auditor, treasurer, recorder and sheriff,
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following salaries for deputies and assistants in the respective offices be certified to the county auditor:
Auditor’s Office:
Gina Edler – 85% of the principal officer
Nancy Jorgensen –65% of the principal officer
Treasurer’s Office:
Michele Sauer – 82.5% of the principal officer
Melinda Schoettmer – 72.5% of the principal officer
Rose Sackett – 62.5% of the principal officer
Recorder’s Office:
Melissa Boisen –80 % of the principal officer
Sheriff’s Department:
Michael Ferguson –85 % of the principal officer
John Lindaman – 80% of the principal officer
FURTHER BE IT KNOWN that the county attorney has set the salaries for the assistants in his office as follows:
Brett Schilling – 85% of the principal officer
Kelly Smith-$69,010.00/year
Dated this 2oth day of June 2017.
_____________________________________
Todd A. Wiley, Chairman
_____________________________________
Rick Primmer
______________________________________
Gary Bierschenk
ATTEST:
_____________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor
County Attorney David Thompson and Deb Fleming presented some figures from the 2016-2017 collections of delinquent court obligations. The report was broken down by the 3 counties involved: Benton, Tama and Bremer. Benton County netted $147,069.46 out of the $807,625.78 total collected not counting the month of June. Thompson feels confident his staff is ready to take on another county without adding additional staff. Buchanan County has approached Benton County to enter into the same type of agreement Benton County has with Tama and Bremer County.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To enter into a 28E Agreement for Benton and Buchanan County for collection of delinquent court obligations starting with fiscal year 2017-2018.
Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve employee contract for Deb Fleming in the County Attorney’s office effective July 1, 2017. Motion carried.
Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve and sign final IDOT contract construction progress voucher with LL Pelling Co., Inc for projects FM-CO06—55-06 & FM-CO06(105)—55-06. Motion carried.
The supervisors toured the Auditor’s office. Auditor Rippel provided the tour and explained the different duties in her office and who handles what. The Auditor also houses the IT Director in her office space. She feels it is beneficial to have him more publicly available then housed in the basement in the noisy server rooms. Her office is adjusting well to all the changes in the past 6 months and is constantly learning new duties and cross training along the way.
Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.
_______________________________
Todd A. Wiley, Chairman
ATTEST: _________________________________
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor