June 20, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes of June 13, 2017. Motion carried.

Rick Bramow, Courthouse maintenance updated the board on the air conditioning issues at the Governor Sherman Building in the volunteer office. Rabe Hardware estimated the replacement costs around $3600. Other options may be to change duct work but no guarantee that will fix the problems.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve replacing the air/heating unit at the Governor Sherman Building for the volunteer office. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Wiley seconded: To acknowledge Jerry Michael’s retirement from Sheriff’s office effective September 30, 2018. Motion carried.

Ron Tippett spoke to the board about alarm services. There is a yearly maintenance agreement fee. The yearly certificate is required for the jail inspection. Tippet would like to get a meeting set up with a Rep from the company to come and explain in more detail what all this maintenance agreement covers. He would like one of the Supervisor’s to be present for this.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve cigarette permit for Kimm’s Mini-Mart. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-42, Bank Depositories. Wiley abstained due to conflict of interest. Primmer and Bierschenk voting aye thereon, motion carried.

Resolution #17-42

Bank Depositories

BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories for the County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite said designated depository, and the County Treasurer is here by authorized to deposit said county funds in amounts not to exceed the maximum approved for each respective bank as follows for fiscal year 2018.

US Bank

Vinton $ 500,000

Farmers Savings Bank & Trust

Vinton/Traer $ 20,000,000

Midwest One Bank & Trust

Belle Plaine $ 5,000,000

Wells Fargo Bank Iowa, N.A.

Des Moines/Newhall $ 5,000,000

Wells Fargo Bank Iowa, N.A.

Des Moines/Urbana $ 5,000,000

Regions Bank

Waterloo/Vinton $ 5,000,000

Chelsea Savings Bank

Belle Plaine $ 5,000,000

Chelsea Savings Bank

Van Horne $ 5,000,000

Benton County State Bank

Blairstown $ 3,000,000

Bank Iowa

Norway $ 2,000,000

Watkins Savings Bank

Watkins $ 1,000,000

Cedar Valley Bank & Trust

La Porte City/Vinton $ 5,000,000

Central State Bank

Walford $ 2,000,000

Atkins Savings Bank & Trust

Atkins $ 750,000

Keystone Savings Bank

Keystone $ 1,000,000

Dysart State Bank

Dysart $ 500,000

Security State Bank

Urbana/Independence $ 1,000,000

Signed this 20th day of June, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-43 FY 18 Appropriations. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION # 17-43

APPROPRIATIONS

WHEREAS, it is desired to make appropriations for each of the different officers and departments for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, in accordance with Section 331.434, Subsection 6, Code of Iowa,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BENTON COUNTY, IOWA, as follows:

Section 1. The amounts as shown, published, and approved in the County Budget for fiscal 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017, be and are itemized by service area to each department on the budgets filed in the office of the county auditor on July 1, 2017 are hereby appropriated. Federal and State grants and/or reimbursements expendable during the fiscal year are hereby appropriated to the designated departments or offices. For purposes of this resolution all departments relating to elections are considered one department. Further, the auditor is authorized to expend funds from the following budgets: Auditor, Elections, District Court, General Services, Non-departmental, GIS, Medical Examiner, Human Resources, and other budgets not under the specific authority of an elected official or full-time county official to ensure the day-to-day operations of the county.

Section 2. Subject to the provisions of other county procedures and regulations and applicable state law, the appropriations authorized under Section 1 shall constitute authorization for the department or officer listed to make expenditures or incur obligations, effective July 1, 2017.

Section 3. In accordance with Section 331.437, Code of Iowa, no department or officer shall expend or contract to expend any money or incur any liability, or enter into any contract, which by its terms involves the expenditure of money for any purpose in excess of the amounts appropriated pursuant to this resolution.

Section 4. If at any time during the 2017-2018 budget year the auditor shall ascertain that the available resources of a fund for that year will be less than said fund’s total appropriations, she shall immediately so inform the Board and recommend appropriate corrective action.

Section 5. The auditor shall establish separate accounts for the appropriations authorized in Section 1, each of which account shall indicate the amount of the appropriation, the amounts charged thereto, and the unencumbered balance. The auditor shall report the status of such accounts to the applicable departments and officers at least quarterly during the 2017-2018 budget year.

Section 6. Tax Increment payments, which are subject to annual appropriation are authorized.

Section 7. All appropriations authorized pursuant to this resolution lapse at the end of the business day on June 20, 2018, for payment of goods and services received and/or performed as of that date. The board reserves the right to waive this date at its sole discretion for specific payments for the provision of goods and services that it deems should be paid within said fiscal year.

Section 8. Departmental appropriations remain in full force and effect through June 30, 2018, for payroll expenses occurring after the date stated in Section 7, for the final processing of expenses submitted on or before June 20, 2018, and for any expenses approved by the Board of Supervisors subsequent to June 20, 2018. All appropriations will lapse at the close of business June 30, 2018.

The Board of Supervisors of Benton County, Iowa, adopted the above and foregoing resolution on June 20, 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To adopt Resolution #17-44 Official Bank Depository Limits. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-44

COUNTY OFFICIAL BANK DEPOSITORY LIMITS

IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories for County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite said depository and the following named county officers are hereby authorized to deposit said County funds in amounts not to exceed the maximum amount named after said bank as follows for fiscal year 2018:

Lexa Speidel, Recorder

US Bank $150,000

Ron Tippett, Sheriff

Farmers Savings Bank & Trust – Vinton $ 500,000

Ron Tippett, Sheriff

US Bank $ 1,000

Ron Tippett, Sheriff

Regions Bank $ 100,000

Hayley Rippel, Auditor

US Bank $ 5,000

Dana Burmeister, Transportation Dept.

Midwest One Bank $ 2,500

Signed this 20th day of June, 2017

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-45, FY 18 Salary Certifications. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION #17-45

CERTIFICATION OF DEPUTY SALARIES FOR FY18

WHEREAS, Iowa Code 331.904(1) states that auditor, treasurer, and recorder shall certify the annual base salary of the deputies in the auditor’s, recorder’s, and treasurer’s office pursuant to said code section; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code 331.904(2) states that the sheriff shall certify the salaries of the first and second deputies within his department pursuant to said code section; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code 331.904(3) states that the county attorney shall set the salaries of the assistant county attorneys pursuant to said code section; and

WHEREAS, the salaries of the deputies and assistants of the auditor, treasurer, recorder and sheriff, have been certified by the principal officers to the board of supervisors; and

WHEREAS, the base salaries will not exceed the limitations specified in Iowa Code for the deputies in the auditor’s, treasurers, recorder’s and sheriff’s departments; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code 331.904 states that the Board shall certify the salaries to the county auditor if the salaries are within the budgets set for the auditor, treasurer, recorder and sheriff,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following salaries for deputies and assistants in the respective offices be certified to the county auditor:

Auditor’s Office:

Gina Edler – 85% of the principal officer

Nancy Jorgensen –65% of the principal officer

Treasurer’s Office:

Michele Sauer – 82.5% of the principal officer

Melinda Schoettmer – 72.5% of the principal officer

Rose Sackett – 62.5% of the principal officer

Recorder’s Office:

Melissa Boisen –80 % of the principal officer

Sheriff’s Department:

Michael Ferguson –85 % of the principal officer

John Lindaman – 80% of the principal officer

FURTHER BE IT KNOWN that the county attorney has set the salaries for the assistants in his office as follows:

Brett Schilling – 85% of the principal officer

Kelly Smith-$69,010.00/year

Dated this 2oth day of June 2017.

_____________________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

_____________________________________

Rick Primmer

______________________________________

Gary Bierschenk

ATTEST:

_____________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor

County Attorney David Thompson and Deb Fleming presented some figures from the 2016-2017 collections of delinquent court obligations. The report was broken down by the 3 counties involved: Benton, Tama and Bremer. Benton County netted $147,069.46 out of the $807,625.78 total collected not counting the month of June. Thompson feels confident his staff is ready to take on another county without adding additional staff. Buchanan County has approached Benton County to enter into the same type of agreement Benton County has with Tama and Bremer County.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To enter into a 28E Agreement for Benton and Buchanan County for collection of delinquent court obligations starting with fiscal year 2017-2018.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve employee contract for Deb Fleming in the County Attorney’s office effective July 1, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve and sign final IDOT contract construction progress voucher with LL Pelling Co., Inc for projects FM-CO06—55-06 & FM-CO06(105)—55-06. Motion carried.

The supervisors toured the Auditor’s office. Auditor Rippel provided the tour and explained the different duties in her office and who handles what. The Auditor also houses the IT Director in her office space. She feels it is beneficial to have him more publicly available then housed in the basement in the noisy server rooms. Her office is adjusting well to all the changes in the past 6 months and is constantly learning new duties and cross training along the way.

Primmer moved/ Bierschenk seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

_______________________________

Todd A. Wiley, Chairman

ATTEST: _________________________________

Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor