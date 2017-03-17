The next regular meeting of the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at the District Office, located at 1705 West D Street in Vinton.

Agenda items include: approval of minutes from previous meetings, public participation, approval of treasurer’s report and bills, approval of conservation plans, watershed reports, state cost-share programs, an update on NRCS activities, a review of the correspondence file, any other commissioner input or other business, and scheduling of the next meeting.

The public is welcome to attend. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this event should contact the Benton SWCD by calling 319-472-2161, extension 3 or contact the TDD# or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339. Please make contact at least 24 hours prior to the event.