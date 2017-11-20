BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

November 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Approve Claims

3. Approve minutes

4. Approve and sign 28E agreement with City of Walford for office space for Sheriff’s office

5. Appoint Russ Glime to County Security Committee

6. 10:50 a.m. Engineer Re: Approve Utility permit for ECI REC in Bruce Twp.

7. 11:00 A.M. Brian Gruhn Re: Contract Negotiations Opening Proposal from Public Professional &

Maintenance Employees (PPME), Local 2003. Provide County Opening Proposal to Union. Exempt

meeting negotiations between County and Union, Iowa Code Section 20.17 (2017)

8. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

9. Budget discussion

10. New Business/Public Interest Comments

11. Adjourn