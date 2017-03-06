BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
March 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:05 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Hidden Meadow Farm LLC part of S 20
acres of SE ¼ NE ¼ Sec 34-85-9
3. 9:10 a.m. Dana Burmeister Re: Transportation Facebook Page
4. Approve minutes
5. Approve Claims
6. Approve IT Credit Card
7. 9:30 A.M. FY 18 Budget Public Hearing
8. 10:00 A.M. Shive-Hattery –sign agreement/discuss Cedar Valley Ranch Roof
9. 10:15 a.m. Discuss/Approve artwork display in courthouse
10. 10:20 A.M. Engineer Re: Approve Utility Permit for Alliant Energy – south of Vinton in Eden, Taylor
& Jackson Twps.
11. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
12. New Business/Public Interest Comments
13. Adjourn
