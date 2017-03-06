BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

March 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. 9:05 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Hidden Meadow Farm LLC part of S 20

acres of SE ¼ NE ¼ Sec 34-85-9

3. 9:10 a.m. Dana Burmeister Re: Transportation Facebook Page

4. Approve minutes

5. Approve Claims

6. Approve IT Credit Card

7. 9:30 A.M. FY 18 Budget Public Hearing

8. 10:00 A.M. Shive-Hattery –sign agreement/discuss Cedar Valley Ranch Roof

9. 10:15 a.m. Discuss/Approve artwork display in courthouse

10. 10:20 A.M. Engineer Re: Approve Utility Permit for Alliant Energy – south of Vinton in Eden, Taylor

& Jackson Twps.

11. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

12. New Business/Public Interest Comments

13. Adjourn