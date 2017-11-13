BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

November 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at

certain times

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Approve minutes

1. 9:05 A.M. Kelly Geater abate penalty and interest on parcel 300-01400.

• Forward complaint about hours.

2. 9:15 a.m. Charmaine Wickwire Re: Discuss funding for FY19 for Benton County Volunteer Program

3. Resolution: requesting an increase in prices for indigent cremation services

4. Discuss and approve maintenance and repair needs on the old DHS building

5. Approve funding for Sheriff Frye Memorial

6. Approve City of Luzerne Law Enforcement contract

7. Approve and sign Annual Urban Renewal Report

8. Approve Veterans Affairs Quarterly Report

9. 10:00 a.m. City Canvass

10. 10:30 a.m. Engineer Re: Utility Permit for ECI REC in Florence Twp

11. 10:45 a.m. Courthouse Security Discussion (closed session)per Iowa Code 21.5 (1)k

12. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

13. New Business/Public Interest Comments

14. Adjourn