BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
October 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:05 a.m. Approve claims
3. 9:10 a.m. Ron Tippett re: Karen Uthoff wage increase
4. Approve and sign amendment 1 to agreement between Emmons & Olivier Resources, Inc. and Benton
County for Resiliency Grant Planning Services Re: WMA
5. 9:30 a.m. Engineer Re: Approve Utility Permit for Alliant Energy in Iowa Twp
6. 10:00 A.M. Business Protection Specialists – Frank Pisciotta Re: Discuss Security Assessment
Planning
7. Approve minutes
8. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
9. New Business/Public Interest Comments
10. Adjourn
Board of Supervisor Meeting Agenda 10/24/17
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING