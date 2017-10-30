BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
October 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Benton County Board of Supervisors Room
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. 9:05 a.m. Barb Greenlee Re: Set land use hearing date for Aaron Brandley part of Parcel A NE ¼ NE
¼ Sec 3-84-9
3. 9:10 a.m. Kyle Helland Re: Request variance to sub-division ordinance for Nicholas Reiter and Brook
Strang part of E ½ SW ¼ SW ¼ Sec 36-86-9
4. 9:15 a.m. Ron Tippett Re: Mark Johnson job classification and wage increase
5. 9:30 a.m. Toni Parizek Re: Discuss maternity leave
6. 9:45 a.m. Engineer Re: Resolution: Wage and classification change for Donald Erger in Secondary
Roads
7. 10:00 a.m. Dave Thompson Re: Discuss Sheriff Frye Memorial Project Update
8. Approve minutes
9. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
10. New Business/Public Interest Comments
11. Adjourn
