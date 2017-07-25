July 18, 2017

The Benton County Board of Supervisors met in regular adjourned session with Supervisors Wiley, Primmer, and Bierschenk present. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Land owner, Wayne Siela, discussed with the board, a weed complaint in the counties ditches. He questioned if the weed department would use a 15 foot boom, if that would help spray the ditches. He told the board to look at the Mt Auburn black top and look in the ditches to see what he is talking about.

Bierschenk moved/ Primmer seconded: Approve the minutes of July 11, 2017 with correction of RFE to RFP. Motion carried.

Bob Dahl presented the board a petition for seal coating estimate on 22nd Ave. County Engineer, Myron Parizek, presented the board an estimate coming to a total of $125,000. The board explained to Dahl that there would be a special property tax levy on the properties for the land owner’s responsibility of 50%. Board questioned if the neighbors that signed the petition had seen the estimate yet and were made aware of their responsibility to pay 50% of the cost? Dahl said that they have not seen the estimate yet. Board questioned if the neighbors would still be in favor of the seal coating after seeing the estimate and knowing what they would have to pay. Since 22nd Ave butts up to a County Highway, the board would be in favor of sealcoating this road if the land owners pay their 50%. Parizek stated that the Iowa Code allows 5-10 years with interest to pay off the special property tax levy. The other 2 seal coating projects that the county has shared with land owners has been done on a 5 year plan. The Board directed Dahl to talk to the neighbors on how to split the cost and how they would like to pay for it.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve semi-annual and quarterly investment report. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To authorize chair to sign AIA Contract agreement with T & K roofing for Cedar Valley Ranch roof. Motion carried.

Jerry Petermeier gave a quick update on the status of the Cedar Valley Ranch roof. Petermeier stated that they look to be ahead of schedule and are doing well.

Sheriff Ron Tippett discussed with the board loaning city of Belle Plaine Police department a car because they are down a squad car. It would be for maximum of a week. Supervisor Wiley stated he didn’t think he needed formal action from the board on it and the board didn’t see a problem with it.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Veterans Affairs Quarterly Report ending June 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve Quarterly General Assistance Report ending June 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve use of courthouse lawn for Vinton Kiwanis Club on August 26, 2017. Pending correction of application with correct year. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Recorders Quarterly Report ending June 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To authorize chair to sign final IDOT Contract Construction progress voucher with Iowa Bridge & Culvert, LC for project FM-CO06(62)—55-06. Motion carried.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To approve utility permit requested by Farmer’s Mutual Telephone to install utility line in the county’s right-of-way in Benton Township. Motion carried.

Primmer moved/Bierschenk seconded: To approve Resolution #17-53, Temporary Bridge Closure. Motion carried.

BE IT RESOLVED by the Benton County Board of Supervisors that the following described Secondary Road be closed for CONSTRUCTION effective from July 20, 2017, through the completion of the project.

From 74th Street south approximately 1.5 miles to 75th Street Drive along 20th Avenue in Leroy Township.

Signed this 18th day of July, 2017.

Board discussed with County Engineer, Myron Parizek, the protocol on spraying ditches in counties right-of-way. Parizek stated that the State/Federal guidelines do dictate what the county can and cannot spray in respect to endangered species.

Bierschenk moved/Primmer seconded: To adjourn. Motion carried.

