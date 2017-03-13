BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING

March 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Benton County Board of Supervisors Room

1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order

2. Approve minutes

3. 9:15 a.m. Alliant Energy Re: Variance to sub division ordinance located within NW ¼ NW ¼

Sec 23-82-9

4. 9:30 a.m. Helland Engineering Re: John Harder/Golden Grain variance to subdivision ordinance

located within SE ¼ 28-83-9

5. 10:00 Earlene Stueck Re: review paintings for possible display

6. Approve fireworks permit for Chuck Yedlik for April 1, May 25-26, July 29, and October 28, 2017

7. Approve hire of PT Jailer at Sheriff’s Office

8. Approve use of courthouse lawn for Vinton Park and Rec Departments

9. Approve LOSST Funds for Vinton Fire Department

10. Relisting sale of the DHS building

11. Authorize Chair to sign Quit Claim Deed

12. Sign farm Lease Agreement with Green Acres Ranch, Cedar Valley Ranch Farm Ground

13. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.

14. New Business/Public Interest Comments

15. Adjourn