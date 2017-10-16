**8:00 a.m. CVR completed roof viewing and meeting with the board
October 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Cedar Valley Ranch/Benton County Courthouse
** Agenda is not printed in any particular order, only time specific items will be addressed at
certain times
1. 9:00 A.M. Call to Order
2. Meeting with Cedar Valley Ranch officials, discussing finished roof and other issues
3. 9:15 a.m. Marc Greenlee Re: Land use hearing for Dave and Mary Coots in Parcel A SW ¼ SW ¼
Section 31-86-10
4. Approve minutes
5. 9:25 a.m. Approve Zach Mann Comm. Spec. to full time in Sheriff Dept.
6. 9:30 a.m. Carol Zander Re: Discuss & Approve/Adopt Resolution regarding SF504 projects to lower
Mental Health fund balance
7. 9:45 a.m. Approve Treasurer’s Quarterly Investment Report
8. 10:00 a.m. BDG Re: approve and sign letter of support for Frontier
9. 10:15 a.m. ENGINEER Re: Approve & sign contract and contractors bond with Peterson Contractors,
Inc. for Longitudinal Subdrains on D65 (Mt Auburn east): Project No. LFM-(D65)–7X-06
10. Reports – committee meetings, liaison, Etc.
11. New Business/Public Interest Comments
12. Adjourn
